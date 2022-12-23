Canucks vs Oilers Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 23 | 2022/23 NHL Season

Both the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers are Pacific Division contenders and will play each other on Sunday.

Edmonton is in the middle of the division with a record of 18-14-2, while Vancouver is near the bottom of the division with a record of 13-15-3.

The upcoming game should be fantastic because both clubs are trying to advance in the Western Conference.

Canucks vs Oilers Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Vancouver Canucks +190 +1.5 (-125) Over 7 (+110) Edmonton Oilers -225 -1.5 (+105) Under 7 (-130)

Canucks vs Oilers Match Details

Fixture: Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton Oilers

Date and Time: Friday, December 23 at 9:00 PM ET

Venue: Rogers Place, Edmonton

Canucks vs Oilers Key Stats

Vancouver's offense has improved and is now scoring 3.29 goals per game, but the team is still having a difficult season. The top line is led by Elias Pettersson and Bo Horvat, who have combined for 35 goals and 30 assists, but the rest of the attack has also contributed.

Although the attack has improved, the defense has been terrible, giving up 3.90 goals per game. While the rest of the team has struggled, Luke Schenn and Tyler Myers have combined for 2.6 defensive point shares, allowing opponents to carry the puck into the offensive zone and get open shots on goal.

With their offense coming up and scoring 3.65 goals per game with 21 goals in the previous five games, Edmonton is enjoying a fantastic season. The top two lines are led by Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who have a combined 68 goals and 93 assists, but the rest of the attack has also contributed.

Although the defense has struggled, giving up 3.41 goals per game, the attack has improved. Darnell Nurse and Cody Ceci have blocked 115 shots and contributed 3.9 defensive point shares for their team, but the remainder of the lineup has failed, allowing opponents to consistently produce shots on goal.

Canucks vs Oilers Betting Prediction

Edmonton, which scores 3.65 goals per game on average, ought to score frequently.

Darnell Nurse, Cody Ceci, and the rest of the defense should be stepping up at the blue line to block rush-on angles to the net while Stuart Skinner makes numerous significant stops in the goal to limit Vancouver's offense.

On their home ice, Edmonton should easily win the game and cover the spread.

Pick: Edmonton -1.5 (+105)

