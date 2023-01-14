Canucks vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks January 14 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Vancouver Canucks will play the Florida Panthers in NHL action on Saturday. The Nucks have had a decent second half of the season but are under pressure due to poor performances in the last few games. They are placed sixth in the Western Conference Pacific Division with 37 points, coming in with a three-game losing streak.

The Panthers have been inconsistent this season and are placed sixth in the Atlantic division with 42 points. They come into this one with a loss and will look to fight back by making the most of the upcoming opportunity.

Canucks vs Panthers Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL CANUCKS +175 +1.5(-135) o6.5(-125) PANTHERS -215 -1.5(+115) u6.5(+105)

Canucks vs Panthers Match Details

Fixture: Canucks vs Panthers

Date & Time: Saturday, January 14, 2023; 7 pm EDT

Venue: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL

Canucks vs Panthers Key Stats

The Nucks have done decently this season with the likes of Bo Horvat and Elias Pettersson making a lot of contributions. They have many players who have come up with significant contributions in the second half, adding strength to the team. They will still need a few changes to become better with each game.

The defense has not done well and has conceded 3.9 goals per game. It has damaged their playing spirit and is one of the negatives that they want to filter out to get better returns from their defensive setup.

The Panthers' offense has done well to score around 140 goals so far this season. A bunch of players have scored goals for them, with Matthew Tkachuk leading the pack with 22 goals and 30 assists to his name.

The defense has failed to inspire the team and has conceded around 3.4 goals per game. The goaltenders have failed to make enough saves and the defensive line also needs to improve for future challenges.

Canucks vs Panthers Betting Prediction

The game brings an opportunity for the Panthers to get another win and stabilize their season. Having won more games at home, they are very much comfortable in this encounter. Moreover, their better team setup gives them an additional advantage.

With the Nucks struggling to do well away from home, we can expect the Panthers to exploit their weaknesses further and get enough goals on the board for the win.

Prediction: Panther, -1.5(+115)

