Canucks vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - January 10 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Vancouver Canucks will play the Pittsburgh Penguins in NHL action on Tuesday.

The Nucks have had a decent second half of the season but are under pressure due to poor performances in the last few games. They are placed sixth in the Western Conference Pacific Division with 37 points and have to work hard a lot to get back to their best.

The Penguins have made a recovery from their losing run with an assuring win against the Coyotes in their last game. Placed fifth in the Metropolitan Division standings with 46 points, they will look to continue their winning run to cover the lost ground in the league.

Canucks vs Penguins Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL CANUCKS +160 +1.5(-220) o6.5(-125) PENGUINS -195 -1.5(+180) u6.5(+105)

Canucks vs Penguins Match Details

Fixture: Canucks vs Penguins

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 10, 2023; 7 p.m. EDT

Venue: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

Canucks vs Penguins Key Stats

The Nucks have been offensively decent this season with the likes of Bo Horvat and Elias Pettersson having made a lot of contributions. Both have partnered well with 46 goals and 45 assists to their name. Though many players have come up with contributions in the second half, the team will still look for certain improvements to become better with each game.

Defensively, they have not done enough and have conceded 3.9 goals per game. It has damaged the team's gameplay and is one of the negatives they have to improve to get better returns from their defensive setup.

On offense, the Penguins have scored around 130 goals so far. The duo of Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel have shined even during the tough period with 37 goals and 47 assists between them. With a positive approach in mind, the team will look to filter out the negatives and score more in the upcoming games.

Their defense has done well and has maintained the goals conceded to three goals per game even after so many losses this season. The team will look to bring in their best in the coming games with the help of the improving goaltenders.

Canucks vs Penguins Betting Prediction

With the Penguins coming off a poor run, we can expect them to play better in this game. They come into this one with home advantage, having won most of their games here, they are in a comfortable position. Even after a bad run, their defense has kept its calm and gives them additional strength to play better in this game.

However, the inconsistency within the Nucks setup pushes them under the bus. They have not played well in the last four games and have been badly exposed defensively and offensively.

Thus, we can expect the Penguins to bring their best game and put in a team performance to cover the spread in this one for a win.

Prediction : Penguins,-1.5(+180)

