Capitals vs Avalanche Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks January 24 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Washington Capitals are set to play the Colorado Avalanche in the NHL on Tuesday.

The Caps are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan Division with 56 points. Coming with a 6-2 look, they will look to sort out the loopholes and win this one to get some momentum for future challenges.

The Avalanche have been decent this season and are placed fourth in the Western Conference Central Division with 53 points. They have started winning games again and are on a five-game winning run coming into the game.

Capitals vs Avalanche NHL Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL CAPITALS +135 +1.5(-210) o6(+100) AVALANCHE -160 -1.5(+170) u6(-120)

Capitals vs Avalanche NHL Match Details

Fixture: Washington Capitals vs Colorado Avalanche

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 24, 2023; 9 pm EDT

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Capitals vs Avalanche Key Stats

The Capitals have done well on offense this season, scoring close to 160 goals in 49 appearances. Alex Ovechkin's contribution has been immense for them, he has 30 goals and 22 assists so far. Having failed to score enough in the last few games, they will need a better response in the upcoming game.

Their defense has done its job by conceding less than three goals per game. The goaltenders have played a significant part in the success of the defensive unit and will look to contribute similarly in future challenges.

The Avalanche have been below average on offense and could only score 137 goals so far this season. Mikko Rantanen's share of team goals is immense, with one-fifth of them coming from him. He has also helped the team with 26 assists and will have a crucial role to play in the upcoming game too.

Their defense has had decent participation so far and has not conceded more than three goals per game this season. The team will look to get a similar response in the upcoming game.

Capitals vs Avalanche NHL Betting Prediction

With a settled team and great away record, the Capitals will fancy their chances. A strong defensive setup also makes things easy for them, but poor performances in the last few games are likely to affect them negatively.

The Avalanche, on the other hand, have played well at home and come with a winning momentum into the tie. We can expect them to likely make it count in this game and turn over their poor home record against the Capitals with a win.

Prediction: Avalanche, -1.5(+170)

