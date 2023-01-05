Capitals vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks - January 5 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Washington Capitals are to play the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday in NHL action.

Washington have played well but have lost their place in the standings and are fourth in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan Division with 48 points. They come into the game with a 5-4 loss and are looking to find some consistency going forward with a win in this game.

Columbus have failed to win games and come into this one with a loss and are placed last in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan with 24 points. They are desperately trying to save their season, making every game from now on a must-win for them.

Capitals vs Blue Jackets Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL CAPITALS -195 -1.5(+135) o6.5(+100) BLUE JACKETS +160 +1.5(-160) u6.5(-120)

Capitals vs Blue Jackets Match Details

Fixture: Capitals vs Blue Jackets

Date & Time: Thursday, January 5, 2023; 7 pm EDT

Venue: Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

Washington have done its job of making the team comfortable coming into the game. Alex Ovechkin has led from the front with 28 goals and 19 assists to his name. He is crucial for them as most of the opportunities have been created and finished by him.

Washington's defense has done well overall this season and has made an even better effort coming in the last few games. They have conceded less than three goals per game with the goaltenders playing a key role and the team will expect similar from them in the upcoming games too.

Columbus have been poor overall with one of the worst offenses in the league. They have been too dependent on Johnny Gaudreau and Boone Jenner for scoring goals. They need extreme changes in the offensive setup to achieve what they are looking for.

Their defense has been below average this season with around 3.9 goals per game. The entire defensive unit, along with the goaltenders, have failed to register any single moment of positivity this season.

Capitals vs Blue Jackets Betting Prediction

The difference between the two teams is their strength, which makes Washington the likely winner of this game. They have played overall better and have enough strength to exploit the weaknesses of Columbus's defense.

Struggling with a poor season and poor team strength, Columbus hardly have anything coming into the game. They have even failed to register wins in home conditions.

With better team strength and momentum on their side, we can see Washington do enough to win this game.

Prediction: Take, Washington Capitals, ML(-195)

