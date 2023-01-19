Capitals vs Coyotes Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks - January 19 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Washington Capitals are set to play the Arizona Coyotes in the NHL on Thursday.

The Caps have been decent and are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan Division with 54 points. Coming with a 4-2 loss, they will look to improve their gameplay to get back to winning ways.

The Coyotes have had a poor season so far and are second-last in the Western Conference Central Division with 33 points. Coming with a win, they will look to add more to it to finish their season on a high.

Capitals vs Coyotes Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL CAPITALS -215 -1.5(+130) o6(-110) COYOTES +175 +1.5(-155) u6(-110)

Capitals vs Coyotes Match Details

Fixture: Washington vs Arizona

Date & Time: Thursday, January 19, 2023; 9 pm EDT

Venue: Mullett Arena, Tempe, AZ

Capitals vs Coyotes Key Stats

The Caps have scored over 150 goals this season through Alex Ovechkin's contribution, which has been immense with 29 goals and 19 assists to his name. Though the team will need more players to come up in the coming games to score better.

Their defense has done its job by conceding less than three goals. The goaltenders have been brilliant and have provided great returns for the team. With minor changes here and there, they are good to go for the upcoming challenges.

Arizona has not been able to properly utilize its season and has scored only 117 goals in this period. The duo of Lawson Crouse and Clayton Keller have had maximum contributions with over 15 goals each. They will have a huge task up in the coming games as the team looks to improve their scoring.

The defense has done poorly, conceding around 3.6 goals per game this season. The entire defensive unit has failed to establish itself and looks shaky at the moment. They will need positive changes to come out of this difficult time and bring out the best results of the season ahead.

Capitals vs Coyotes Betting Prediction

The game is in control of the Caps due to better team strength and overall gameplay. They have a strong defensive setup which adds strength to the team and provides an edge in close games. With the Coyotes struggling with consistency this season, the Caps are in an advantageous position to lead the game from the start for another win of the season.

Prediction : Capitals, -1.5(+130)

