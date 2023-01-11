Capitals vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - January 11 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Washington Capitals will take on the Philadelphia Flyers in an NHL game on Wednesday.

The Caps have been decent and are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan Division with 52 points. They have been inconsistent in the last few games and will hope to start a winning run against The Flyers.

The Flyers have struggled this season as they are placed second to last in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan with 39 points. But with better displays in the last few games, they have earned some points and will be motivated.

Capitals vs Flyers Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL Capitals -180 -1.5(+145) o6(-115) Flyers +150 +1.5(-175) u6(-105)

Capitals vs Flyers Match Details

Fixture: Capitals vs Flyers

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 11, 2023; 7 p.m. EDT

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Capitals vs Flyers Key Stats

The Caps have scored a decent number of goals this season at an average of over 3.2 goals per game. Alex Ovechkin has been their star in offense with 29 goals and 19 assists to his name.

Their defense has done well, conceding just 2.7 goals per game. The goaltenders have done their part and have provided great returns by making important saves in each game. The defense looks settled for upcoming challenges.

The Flyers have not done enough offensively this season, but there are signs of improvement as they have increased their goal-scoring rate in the last few games. The likes of Travis Konecny and Kevin Hayes are crucial for the team, having been involved in 31 goals and 48 assists combined.

Their defensive structure has its flaws and they have conceded over 3.21 goals per game this season. The inconsistency of the goaltenders is one of the reasons for such results.

Capitals vs Flyers Betting Prediction

This game is very interesting given the performances both the teams have put in recently, with the Flyers showing their best in the last few games.

The Caps too have played well in most of their games, with their margin of losses being just a single goal for most of the season up till now.

On the other hand, the Flyers have been inconsistent and that makes things difficult for them. Their defense is likely to struggle against the free-flowing Caps offense.

With on-the-road results in their favor and a better team setup, we can expect the Caps to get the result with a complete team performance.

Prediction: Capitals, ML(-180)

