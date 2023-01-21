Capitals vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks January 21 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Washington Capitals are set to play the Golden Knights in the NHL on Saturday.

The Caps are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan Division with 56 points. Coming with a 4-0 win, they will look to continue their winning run and build momentum for future challenges.

The Knights have played well this season overall and are placed second in the Western Conference Pacific on 58 points. They are on a losing streak and will look to break that spell.

Capitals vs Golden Knights Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL CAPITALS -110 +1.5(-280) o6(-110) GOLDEN KNIGHTS -110 -1.5(+225) u6(-110)

Capitals vs Golden Knights Match Details

Fixture: Washington Capitals vs Vegas Golden Knights

Date & Time: Saturday, January 21, 2023; 10 pm EDT

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Capitals vs Golden Knights Key Stats

The Caps have done well on offense this season through Alex Ovechkin's contribution, who has 30 goals and 22 assists so far.

Their defense has done the job by conceding just 2.7 goals per game. The goaltenders have contributed exceptionally well.

The Knights have scored close to 150 goals this season through major contributions from the duo of Mark Stone and Reilly Smith in front. Both players each have over 17 goals to their names and are very crucial for the team.

Their defense has conceded less than three goals per game on average this season. The goaltenders have made a great contribution with saves at a percentage of over 0.910. Things have gone against them in the last few games, so we can expect some changes to their defensive setup.

Capitals vs Golden Knights Betting Prediction

The game will quite open, with both teams potent enough win. Having played better in the last few games, the Capitals have a moral edge in this one.

They have also defended well the whole season, which could come to harm the Knights. We should expect this one to be closely contested, but with a slight advantage, the Caps can do enough for a win.

Prediction: Capitals, ML(-110)

