The Washington Capitals will be on the road as they take on the Seattle Kraken in a non-conference NHL game on Thursday (December 1).

The Capitals are not doing well, as they're sixth in the Metropolitan Division with a 10-11-3 record. They're coming off a 5-1 road victory back on Tuesday against the Vancouver Canucks.

Kraken, meanwhile, are dominant to begin this season. They are second in the Pacific Division with a 14-5-3 record and are on a six-game winning streak after a 9-8 road overtime win over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday.

This will be their first of two games between Washington and Seattle, and they will play again in eight days in Washington.

Washington Capitals vs. Seattle Kraken Odds

TEAM MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL Washington Capitals +102 +1.5 (-250) o6 (-114) Seattle Kraken -122 -1.5 (+198) u6 (-106)

Washington Capitals vs Seattle Kraken Match Details

Fixture: Washington Capitals vs Seattle Kraken

Date & Time: Thursday, December 1, 2022; 10:00 pm EDT

Venue: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

Washington Capitals vs Seattle Kraken Key Stats

The Capitals have struggled to score, scoring only 67 goals this season, 20th in the NHL. They are not doing too well on the power play, scoring 17 power-play goals in 84 attempts (20.24%). They have a star in their team in veteran Alex Ovechkin, who has 23 points (13 goals, 10 assists).

Darcy Kuemper is expected to be in the net here, but he's not doing too well. He's 8-9-1 with 2.51 goals allowed per game and a .917 save percentage. Defensively, the Caps are struggling as they are 20th in the league, giving up 75 goals. They're doing decently well at killing penalties, killing 58 of 72 (80.56%).

The Kraken, meanwhile, have been incredible offensively, posting 84 total goals, which ranks them sixth in the NHL. They're also above average in terms of power plays also, going 19 of 73 (26.03%). Left winger Andre Burakovsky has fared well, recording 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists).

Philipp Grubauer is expected to be between the pipes for this game. He has not played much this season and has not posted great numbers, with a 1-1-1 record, a .870 save percentage, and 3.35 goals given up per game. The Kraken's defense has been hovering around the NHL average, allowing 68 goals. They're not doing well in killing penalties, killing just 48 of their 70 opposing power plays (68.57%).

Washington Capitals vs Seattle Kraken Betting Prediction

These defenses have been very similar throughout the entirety of the regular season as the Capitals are giving up 3.04 goals per game while the Kraken are allowing 3.09 goals per game up to this point.

These offenses are on two completely different levels as Washington has scored 2.4 goals in their last five games while Seattle is averaging 6.5 goals in their previous four games. All in all, go with the Seattle Kraken to win at home here.

Prediction: Seattle Kraken ML (-122)

