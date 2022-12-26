Capitals vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 27 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The fourth-placed New York Rangers will play host to the fifth-placed Washington Capitals in Manhattan, pitting two clubs against one another who are both vying to finish in the top three in the Metropolitan Division.

Capitals vs Rangers Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Washington Capitals +140 +1.5 (-195) Over 6 (-120) New York Rangers -165 -1.5 (+165) Under 6 (+100)

Capitals vs Rangers Match Details

Fixture: Washington Capitals at New York Rangers

Date and Time: Tuesday, December 27, at 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York

Capitals vs Rangers Key Stats

Coming off the holiday break, Washington (19-13-4) finds itself two points behind the New York Islanders for the second Eastern Conference Wild Card with 42 points from 36 games (.583 percent).

Washington is presently fifth in the Metropolitan Division. They have lost just one of their last ten games overall, are riding a four-game overall winning streak and a five-game winning streak on the road, and are now in first place (9-1-0).

The majority of Washington's games have been started by goalie Darcy Kuemper, who has a 9-9-2 record, a 2.53 GAA, and a.916 save percentage. In previous meetings, he was 6-1-0 against New York with a 2.44 GAA and a.908 save percentage.

New York (19-11-5) entered the holiday season with eight wins in their last nine games (8-1-0). As the team returns to work, they are currently sitting fourth in the Metropolitan Division with 43 points from 35 games (.614 point percentage), level in points with the third-placed Pittsburgh Penguins but with two more games played.

The squad is on a two-game winning streak versus Washington at Madison Square Garden and has won its last four domestic games.

Igor Shesterkin has been the starting goalie for New York in 26 games this season, posting a record of 17-5-4 overall with a 2.44 goals-against average and a.916 save percentage. He has a 4-1-0 career record against Washington, with a 2.22 GAA and a.935 save percentage.

Capitals vs Rangers Betting Prediction

In their last eight meetings at Madison Square Garden, Washington have defeated Washington 6-2, winning four straight domestic games. However, based on their home performance thus far this season, New York is currently third from the bottom of the Metropolitan Division.

They have also lost three of their last five decisions overall versus Washington, who have won each of their previous five road contests and are a remarkable 5-1 in their last six matches against teams with winning records. Take the away team to come out with a win in this one.

Pick: Washington Caps (+140)

