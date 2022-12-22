Capitals vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 22| 2022-23 NHL Season

The Washington Capitals (17-13-4) are sixth in the Metropolitan Division of the Eastern Conference, on a two-game winning streak.

They are coming off an overtime win against the Detroit Red Wings (3-2) and will now take on the Ottawa Senators (14-16-2), who are at the bottom of the Atlantic Division in the Eastern Conference, and on a two-game losing streak.

They lost to the Winnipeg Jets (5-1) in their last outing and will now host this game at the Canadian Tire Center on Thursday (December 22) where they will look to end their losing run. The Capitals, on the other hand, will be looking for their third consecutive win.

Washington Capitals vs Ottawa Senators: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Washington Capitals -120 -1.5 (+210) O 6.5 (-105) Ottawa Senators +100 +1.5 (-250) U 6.5 (-115)

Washington is struggling to find any kind of momentum so far this season. But they do have a healthy lead over the bottom two teams in the division. They need to continue their winning streak to have a chance of qualifying for the playoffs. They finished fourth last season and qualified for the playoffs with an overall record of 44-26.

The team has scored a total of 104 goals and conceded 99, a difference of +5.

The Ottawa Senators are having a horrible season so far. They finished second to bottom last season with an overall record of 33-42 and now look to be following the same path. The Senators need a series of wins to have any chance of making it to the playoffs otherwise their season will be over soon compared to other teams.

The team has managed to score 98 goals while conceding 103.

Washington Capitals vs Ottawa Senators: Match Details

Fixture: Washington Capitals @ Ottawa Senators

Date & Time: Thursday, December 22, 07:00 p.m ET

Venue: Canadian Tire Center, Ottawa

Washington Capitals vs Ottawa Senators: Pick

Brady Tkachuk is having a great season for a not-so-great Ottawa team. He has scored 13 goals and has provided 23 assists in 32 games so far.

His record against Washington is pretty average, scoring only one and providing six assists in nine meetings. Brady now has the chance to improve his tally tonight.

Best Pick: Brady Tkachuk Anytime Scorer (+165)

Washington vs Ottawa: Prediction

The Capitals have a massive 8-2 advantage over the Senators in their last ten meetings. However, they have not managed to win in their last two outings, including a loss earlier this season.

The majority of their games have been high-scoring. Both teams are having a tough time in the league but based on current form, Washington has a slight advantage. Expect the game to entertaining and full of goals.

Final Prediction: Total Over 6.5 (-105)

