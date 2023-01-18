Carreno Busta vs Bonzi Betting Odds and Prediction - January 19 | 2023 Australian Open

Benjamin Bonzi will play Pablo Carreno Busta in the second-round match of the Australian Open on Thursday.

Bonzi enjoyed a great game in the first round, coming out as a winner after four sets. He will look to play in the upcoming match with the same grit and determination in order to keep his Grand Slam journey alive.

Pablo prepared well for the Open and it showed in his first-round match, where he beat Pedro Cachin in straight sets. As the few sets went into the tiebreaker against Cachin, he will be cautious to not let it repeat and do better in the upcoming tie to continue his Grand Slam journey.

Carreno Busta vs Bonzi Australian Open Betting Odds

PLAYERS MONEY LINE SPREAD BONZI +185 +3.5(+108) CARRENO -245 -3.5(-137)

Carreno Busta vs Bonzi Australian Open Match Details

Fixture: Pablo Carreno Busta vs Benjamin Bonzi

Date & Time: Thursday, January 19, 12 a.m. EDT

Venue: Melbourne Park (Melbourne), Australia

Carreno Busta vs Bonzi Key Stats

Benjamin Bonzi has done fairly well in his career and has a 30-38 W-L record. He enjoyed his best phase as a professional player last season with over 20 wins to his name. Having played for so many years and not having any singles title is a big miss, however, with a great start to this season, he will be motivated to win the first title of his career.

Pablo has been a pro since 2009, with 2016 being the best year for him. He has won seven singles titles and four in doubles. Having improved as a player year after year, he has 267 wins to his name. After a slight dip in his performances, he has again picked himself up and has consistently performed well in the last two seasons to win three titles. Ranked 15 in the ATP rankings, Carreno's focus will now be the ultimate glory, a Grand Slam title.

Carreno Busta vs Bonzi Australian Open Betting Prediction

The matchup is very interesting, as Benjamin has improved a lot as a player and comes into this one on the back of a great month. With momentum on his side, he looks in great shape coming into the tie.

On the other hand, Pablo had to fight hard to make it into the second round and has not been at his best, but has shown the ability to grind out results.

With so much to offer from both players, Benjamin Bonzi just has that extra bit of motivation and skill to trump Carreno and cover the spread.

Prediction: Bonzi, +3.5(+108)

Rafael Nadal's outfit for Australian Open 2023 revealed

Poll : 0 votes