Carreno Busta vs. Cachin Betting Odds and Prediction - January 16 | 2023 Australian Open

Pablo Carreno Busta will face Pedro Cachin on Monday in the first round of the Australian Open 2023 to kickstart his campaign.

Pablo looked prepared for the tournament, although coming with a loss in the match. He'll want to learn from his mistakes and do better in the upcoming game to continue his Grand Slam journey.

Pedro has not played much this year and looks less prepared for the contest. Coming on the back of a defeat in the match, he will be cautious against his familiar opponent and will look to fix his shortcomings to give his best in the upcoming match.

Carreno Busta vs. Cachin Odds

PLAYERS MONEY LINE SPREAD BUSTA -900 -7.5(+110) CACHIN +600 +7.5(-140)

Carreno Busta vs. Cachin Match Details

Fixture: Pablo vs Pedro

Date & Time: Monday, January 16, 8:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Melbourne Park (Melbourne), Australia

Carreno Busta vs. Cachin Key Stats

Pablo has been a pro since 2009, with 2016 being the best year for him. He has won seven singles titles and four in doubles. Having shown improvement over the seasons, he now has 267 wins in total to his name. He has consistently performed in the last two seasons with three title wins and looks set for another fantastic year.

Pedro, on the other hand, having turned pro in 2013, has not played much and could only record 8 wins so far. Rather, he has been missing from the tennis scene and has nothing much to show as a player. With all the years as a pro player, his best came last year when he won five matches out of the 11 he participated in. All his efforts helped him achieve his best ranking in the ATP singles. Though he seems to be a better player now and could do well in the coming years to cover the gap in the matches played.

Carreno Busta vs. Cachin Betting Prediction

The match is more inclined towards the seasoned campaigner Busta, who has been a better player with all his success in the last few seasons. Coming with better preparedness, he seems to be ahead of Cachin before the start of the game. Having registered more wins and played more games, he has all the experience and game awareness to take the match to his tune. We can expect him to perform similarly in this match and get the win.

Prediction : Carreno Busta, -7.5 (+110)

