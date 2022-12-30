Carson Wentz Named Washington Commanders Starting Quarterback for NFL Week 17

We have a quarterback change happening in the nation's capital as the Washington Commanders have officially announced quarterback Carson Wentz will replace Taylor Heinicke as the starter in their NFL Week 17 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

Washington has been doing well throughout the season, but has faltered as of late with the Commanders being 0-2-1 in their previous three games to initiate the switch.

Wentz was the starting quarterback at the start of the season for the Commanders until he broke his right ring finger on Oct. 13 in a win over the Chicago Bears. He was placed on Injured Reserve and was not activated until Dec. 17. During that span, Heinicke was the starting quarterback and had a 5-3-1 record in those games.

The offense of the Washington Commanders has been their biggest weakness as they are 24th in the NFL, scoring 19 points per game this season.

Carson Wentz was having a decent season in his first six games of the regular season as he completed 62.9 percent of his passes for 1,612 yards with 11 passing touchdowns and six interceptions.

What is the outlook for the remainder of the season for the Washington Commanders?

With a 7-7-1 record entering Week 17, the Washington Commanders are currently sitting in the seventh seed in the NFC Playoffs, but have not clinched a spot in the postseason. There is the potential to clinch a postseason berth in Week 17 though as they would need to win and have the Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, and the Green Bay Packers all to lose their respective games.

The Commanders have two final games in the regular season and both of those games will be at FedEx Field. The Commanders host the Cleveland Browns in Week 17 on Sunday afternoon and then face off at home against the division rival Dallas Cowboys in a Week 18 matchup. It is entirely possible, though, that Week 18 will not matter for either team.

The Giants hold the tiebreaker over the Commanders in terms of the playoff seeding as well, and that could be huge in terms of deciding if Washington will be able to secure the Wild Card sport, and if they do where they would go in the NFC Wild Card Round.

