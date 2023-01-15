Cerundolo vs Pella Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks- January 15 | 2023 Australian Open

Francisco Cerundolo and Guido Pella, two fellow countrymen, will kickstart their respective campaigns for the Australian Open 2023 by facing each other in the first-round match on Sunday.

Francisco comes in with hopes of a better display from his last two games to move into the second round of the tournament.

Pella has not played well since 2022 and comes with almost no action for more than a year. He will look to play well and fight against the odds to move past the next round of the competition and strive for the ultimate dream of a grand slam.

Cerundolo vs Pella Odds

PLAYERS MONEY LINE SPREAD CERUNDOLO -700 -7.5(-136) PELLA +475 +7.5(+105)

Cerundolo vs Pella Match Details

Fixture: Francisco vs Guido

Date & Time: Sunday, January 15, 7 pm EDT

Venue: Melbourne Park (Melbourne), Australia

Cerundolo vs Pella Key Stats

Francisco turned pro in 2018 and has given inspiring performances in this short career. He comes with a win-loss record of 28-34, 2022 being the best year for him and he also won his first title in the same year too. Currently ranked 30th in the ATP rankings, he is one of the most promising talents on the circuit.

Meanwhile, Pella is a veteran having turned pro in 2007. He has recorded 119 wins and 138 losses in his big career with one singles title to his name. He has done decently in his career but 2019 saw him snatch 35 wins along with a maiden title. However, he has won less than half of the games he played since then.

Cerundolo vs Pella Betting Prediction

Both players will meet each other after a span and things have changed a lot in this period, with Francisco improving to surpass Guido in every corner of the game. He has also matched his title tally in such a short span of time, which shows an improvement in his play.

Having not played well for more than a year, Guido will be under a lot of pressure coming into the game. He is likely to find it tough playing a young and match-fit Francisco, who has done well against top players in the past.

With momentum on his side, we can expect Francisco to do well in this match, ultimately finding enough to get the result in his favor

Prediction: Cerundolo, -7.5(-136)

