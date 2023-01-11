Charleston vs. UNC Wilmington Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- January 11 | 2023 NCAA Basketball Regular Season

We have an absolute barnburner in the CAA on Wednesday night as the Charleston Cougars take on the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

These two teams are no strangers to one another, nor are they strangers to March Madness. Charleston and UNC Wilmington have made some noise in their history and will look to make some again in 2023.

Charleston has been virtually unstoppable this season with a 16-1 record, with their lone loss coming to then #1 North Carolina. The Cougars enter this contest red-hot on a 15-game winning streak and have climbed to #22 in the country. Don't expect the Seahawks of UNC Wilmington to back down as they lost three of their first four games of the season, but since then, they have rattled off 13 straight wins and remain unbeaten in the conference.

You can't ask for much more than this for a battle that will have long-standing ramifications for the remainder of the season. Who will be victorious--the Cougars or the Seahawks?

Charleston Cougars vs. UNC Wilmington Seahawks: Betting Odds

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Charleston -3 (-110) O 146.5 (-110) -155 UNC Wilmington +3 (-110) U 146.5 (-110) +135

Seahawks forward Trazarien White is the featured player for UNC Wilmington. White leads the team in points and rebounds while shooting a sparkling 50% from the floor.

Guard Shykeim Phillips is a dynamite player on both ends of the court. Phillips averages ten points per game while leading the team in steals.

Forward Amari Kelly deters the opposition on the inside. Kelly averages eight points and five rebounds per game while leading the Seahawks in blocked shots.

Charleston guard Dalton Bolon is one of the most efficient scorers in the conference. Bolon leads the Cougars in scoring while shooting 41% from the field and 89% from the free throw line.

Guard Ryan Larson is the engine of the Cougars' offense. Larson averages 11 points per night while leading the team in assists and steals.

Guard Pat Robinson III injects life into the Cougars' offense. Robinson adds ten points per night while shooting 50% from the field and 71% from the stripe.

Charleston Cougars vs. UNC Wilmington Seahawks: Match Details

Fixture: Charleston Cougars vs. UNC Wilmington Seahawks

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Trask Coliseum, Wilmington, North Carolina

Charleston Cougars vs. UNC Wilmington Seahawks: Prediction

Charleston takes on UNC Wilmington in one of the most highly-anticipated match-ups of the evening. These two teams could not be hotter with 13 and 15-game winning streaks. This game will be razor-thin, so I am taking the points, and the home dawgs, the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

Final Prediction: UNC Wilmington +3 (-110), Over 146.5

