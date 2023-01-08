Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers Prediction

The Charlotte Hornets take on the Indiana Pacers at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday (January 8) in NBA regular season action. The betting predictions and odds are given down below:

The Hornets are in a terrible place, having only won 11 games all throughout the season. They are currently 11-29 and sit in 14th place in the Eastern Conference standings, just above the Detroit Pistons.

Charlotte have won four of their last 10 games, including their most recent yet most surprising 138-109 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. They were led by the brilliance of Terry Rozier who scored a season-high 39 points in the last game as they obliterated the Bucks.

Rozier has been quite consistent and his performances have gone under the radar. He is currently averaging nearly 21 points per game and has scored 20 or more points on 19 different occasions this season alone.

The Pacers are in phenomenal form at the moment, having won five of their last six games, including their most recent 108-99 win over the Portland Trail Blazers in their last game. With that win, they improved to a 22-18 record and climbed up to seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers Match Details

Fixture: Charlotte Hornets @ Indiana Pacers

Date & Time: Monday, January 8, 5:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers Injury Report

Neither side has any notable injury layoffs in this game.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Charlotte Hornets +5.5 (-110) Over 239.5 (-110) +175 Indiana Pacers -5.5 (-110) Under 239.5 (-110) -210

Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers Starting 5s

Hornets: PG LaMelo Ball SG Terry Rozier SF Jaden McDaniels PF P.J. Washington C Mason Plumlee

Pacers: PG Tyrese Haliburton SG Andrew Nembhard SF Buddy Hield PF Aaron Nesmith C Myles Turner

Hornets vs. Pacers Betting Prediction

The Pacers are much the better side in this contest. The Hornets have looked off the pace for most of the season and do not possess the quality necessary to compete with the high-flying Pacers, who have won five of their last six, including five straight at home. They have a 75% win record at home thus far and should feel confident in extending that run.

Pacers: -5.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes