Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds and Spread - January 24 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Charlotte Hornets will visit the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, January 24, in the first of two meetings this season.

The 13-35 Hornets are in 14th place in the Eastern Conference and have lost nine of their past twelve games. Charlotte is currently ranked 25th in points per game and 29th in offensive rating. Their defense has also struggled, as they rank 28th in opponents points per game and 27th in defensive rating.

The 24-24 Suns are ranked seventh in the Western Conference and have won their past three games. Phoenix is currently ranked 20th in points per game and 14th in offensive rating, while their defense is ranked seventh in opponents points per game and 11th in defensive rating.

The Hornets are 8-19 on the road, while the Suns are 17-7 at home.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns Match Details

Fixture: Charlotte Hornets at Phoenix Suns

Date and Time: Tuesday, January 24th, 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Charlotte Hornets star point guard LaMelo Ball is listed as questionable with right wrist soreness and left ankle soreness. Backup forwards Caleb Martin and Kelly Oubre are both listed as out with left hand soreness and recovery from left hand surgery, respectively.

Phoenix Suns star shooting guard Devin Booker is sidelined with a left groin strain, while starting center Deandre Ayton is out with a non-COVID illness. Backup point guard Cameron Payne is also out as he deals with a right foot sprain, while guard Landry Shamet is listed as out with right foot soreness.

Player Team Status Injury LaMelo Ball Charlotte Hornets Questionable Wrist/Ankle Caleb Martin Charlotte Hornets Out Knee Kelly Oubre Charlotte Hornets Out Hand Devin Booker Phoenix Suns Out Groin Deandre Ayton Phoenix Suns Out Illness Cameron Payne Phoenix Suns Out Foot Landry Shamet Phoenix Suns Out Foot

Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns Betting Odds and Spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Charlotte Hornets +6.5(-110) Over 227(-110) +220 Phoenix Suns -6.5(-110) Under 227(-110) -270

Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns Starting 5s

Hornets - PG LaMelo Ball, SG Terry Rozier, SF Gordon Hayward, PF P.J. Washington, C Mason Plumlee

Suns - PG Chris Paul, SG Mikal Bridges, SF Cam Johnson, PF Torrey Craig, C Bismack Biyombo

Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns Betting Prediction

The Charlotte Hornets have been one of the worst teams in the NBA this season, as they have the third-worst record in the league. While the Phoenix Suns have also struggled, they have won their last three games, all against with teams with playoff hopes. Look for Phoenix to cruise to a victory against an opponent that struggles on both sides of the ball as they win by at least seven points.

Prediction: Phoenix Suns -6.5 (-110)

