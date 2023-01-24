Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds and Spread - January 24 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Charlotte Hornets will visit the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, January 24, in the first of two meetings this season.
The 13-35 Hornets are in 14th place in the Eastern Conference and have lost nine of their past twelve games. Charlotte is currently ranked 25th in points per game and 29th in offensive rating. Their defense has also struggled, as they rank 28th in opponents points per game and 27th in defensive rating.
The 24-24 Suns are ranked seventh in the Western Conference and have won their past three games. Phoenix is currently ranked 20th in points per game and 14th in offensive rating, while their defense is ranked seventh in opponents points per game and 11th in defensive rating.
The Hornets are 8-19 on the road, while the Suns are 17-7 at home.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns Match Details
Fixture: Charlotte Hornets at Phoenix Suns
Date and Time: Tuesday, January 24th, 9:00 p.m. EST
Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona
$1,000 No Sweat First Bet at FanDuel Sportsbook
Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns Injury Report
Charlotte Hornets star point guard LaMelo Ball is listed as questionable with right wrist soreness and left ankle soreness. Backup forwards Caleb Martin and Kelly Oubre are both listed as out with left hand soreness and recovery from left hand surgery, respectively.
Phoenix Suns star shooting guard Devin Booker is sidelined with a left groin strain, while starting center Deandre Ayton is out with a non-COVID illness. Backup point guard Cameron Payne is also out as he deals with a right foot sprain, while guard Landry Shamet is listed as out with right foot soreness.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns Betting Odds and Spread
$1,000 No Sweat First Bet at FanDuel Sportsbook
Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns Starting 5s
Hornets - PG LaMelo Ball, SG Terry Rozier, SF Gordon Hayward, PF P.J. Washington, C Mason Plumlee
Suns - PG Chris Paul, SG Mikal Bridges, SF Cam Johnson, PF Torrey Craig, C Bismack Biyombo
Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns Betting Prediction
The Charlotte Hornets have been one of the worst teams in the NBA this season, as they have the third-worst record in the league. While the Phoenix Suns have also struggled, they have won their last three games, all against with teams with playoff hopes. Look for Phoenix to cruise to a victory against an opponent that struggles on both sides of the ball as they win by at least seven points.