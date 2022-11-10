The Chicago Blackhawks will take on the Los Angeles Kings in NHL action on Thursday, November 10.

The Blackhawks have been inconsistent so far and have won only five out of 12 games this season. They are placed fifth in the Western Conference Central and will have to work hard to qualify for the playoffs.

The Kings have played decenlty so far this season and have won eight out of 15 games. They are placed third in the Eastern Conference Pacific Division and will have to keep the momentum going forward to sustain their place to make it to the playoffs.

Blackhawks vs Kings Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER Blackhawks +225 +1.5(-106) o6.5(-102) Kings -265 -1.5(-105) u6.5(-120)

Blackhawks vs Kings Match Details

Fixture: Blackhawks vs Kings

Date & Time: Thursday, November 10, 2022; 10:30 pm EDT

Venue: crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Blackhawks vs Kings Key Stats

The Blackhawks have done well in scoring with an average of over two goals per game. Both Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews have notched up 19 goal contributions.

On defense, they are not clinical enough and have conceded over three goals per game. Their incosistency has hampered their results. The goaltenders have faced 34 shots per game on average and will have to strengthen further going forward this season.

The Kings have scored 49 goals in 15 games, averaging more than three goals per game. Both Gabriel Vilardi and Kevin Fiala have been involved in 29 goals and have played a crucial role on offense with their valuable contributions this season.

The defense of the team has been one of the poorest in the league with over 50 goals conceded in 15 games. They have conceded 3.35 goals in 38 shots per game. Although the goaltenders have done well individually, they lack defensive strength to lower the margin of error and losses.

Blackhawks vs Kings Betting Prediction

The Blackhawks have not played well away from home and have lost 40 times in their last 59 away games. They are 2-8 in their last 10 meetings in Los Angeles and have lost 10 times in their last 14 meetings.

The KIngs are 4-1 in their last five home games and have won seven of their last nine after allowing two goals or less in their previous game. They have played great against a team with a poor win record of 23 wins in their last 31 games.

The Kings are likely to win this game.

Prediction: Take Kings, -1.5(-105)

