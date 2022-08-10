Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 10 | 2022 MLB Season

The Chicago Cubs will host the Washington Nationals Wednesday afternoon. The Nationals are now 37-75 on the season following their 6-5 win over the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday. The Cubs' record is now 44-65 on the year.

Chicago has been one of the worst home teams this year, sporting just a 23-34 record at Wrigley Field. Washington has been pretty bad on the road this year, as evidenced by their 20-35 away record. Despite the bad home record, the Cubs have recently won six of their last eight home contests.

"Put a #CurlyW in the books! #NATITUDE" - Nationals

Chicago will start Justin Steele for Wednesday's game, who is 4-7 with a 3.67 ERA through 20 starts. The Nationals offense he'll be up against ranks fourth-lowest in runs per game and ninth-lowest in OPS.

Over his last two starts, the left-hander has allowed no runs in 8 1/3 innings. He's also accumulated 16 strikeouts in that same span. Steele averages under five innings per start, so he may not last too long on Wednesday. Still, look for him to pitch well before handing the game to the Cubs' mediocre bullpen.

Josiah Gray will take the mound Wednesday for the Nats. He is 7-8 with a 4.92 ERA in 20 starts on the year. Last time out, the former top prospect was lit up. Gray tossed four innings, allowing five hits and six earned runs while fanning four last week in a loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Cubs rank 21st in runs per game and 14th in OPS, which is slightly below average. Gray will try to bounce back against a manageable Cubs lineup.

Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals Match Details

Fixture: Washington Nationals @ Chicago Cubs

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 10, 2:20 p.m. EDT

Venue: Wrigley Field, Chicago, Illinois

Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Washington Nationals +160 +1.5 (-140) Over 7.5 (-110) Chicago Cubs -180 -1.5 (+120) Under 7.5 (-110)

Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals Best Picks

The Nationals have only drawn two walks per game in their previous seven, lower than their season average of three. This can be attributed to the loss of Juan Soto, who accounted for about one per game while he was still a National. Looking at Steele, he's only walked one batter in each of his last two starts.

Pick: Justin Steele Under 1.5 Walks Given (-110)

Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals Betting Prediction

The first two games of this series have seen the first inning go scoreless both times. Expect this to be the case again on Wednesday. Also, seven of the Cubs' last 10 home games have gone under. Look for this to be a low-scoring game overall.

Prediction: No Runs First Inning (-140) & Under 8 (-145)

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt