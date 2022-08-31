Chicago Sky vs. Connecticut Sun Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 31 | 2022 WNBA Playoffs

The Chicago Sky will be home to face the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday night for Game 2 of the WNBA Semifinals. On Sunday, the Sun came out on top, 68-63, on Chicago's home floor. Alyssa Thomas had a tremendous all-round performance, tallying 12 points, ten rebounds, and seven assists. Efficiency was poor on both sides, a credit to both teams locking up on defense. Let's see if Chicago can even up the series on their home floor on Wednesday before the series shifts to Connecticut.

In what was a back-and-forth contest, the Sun were able to remain stout defensively to pull off the upset. They held the Sky to 35.3% shooting from the field and 26.7% from three; a feat they'd love to replicate on Wednesday. The Connecticut defense has been solid this year. Alyssa Thomas, the defensive player of the year runner-up, was a big reason for that. Look for them to try and make life difficult for the Sky on the defensive end once again.

The Sky lost their second consecutive Game 1 of the playoffs, but this time they might be more concerned. In the first round, the New York Liberty won Game 1 in Chicago before the Sky won the final two games to clinch the series. The Sun though, are a much stronger team than the Liberty, and they showed their resilience on Sunday. Now, Connecticut has covered all eight of their last eight road games, and 14 of 17 overall. They've repeatedly proved the oddsmakers wrong. Let's see if that trend continues Wednesday.

Chicago's offense finished the regular season second in the WNBA in points per game and first in field goal percentage. You wouldn't be able to tell, though, based on Sunday's performance. Outside of Candace Parker's excellent game of 19 points, 18 rebounds, five assists, four steals, and six blocks, the Sky were poor. They'll need another strong game out of Parker, but also some of their supporting teammates to even the series.

Chicago Sky vs. Connecticut Sun Match Details

Fixture: Connecticut Sun @ Chicago Sky

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 31, 8:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Wintrust Arena, Chicago, Illinois

Chicago Sky vs. Connecticut Sun Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Connecticut Sun +160 +4.5 (-110) Over 163.5 (-110) Chicago Sky -195 -4.5 (-110) Under 163.5 (-110)

Chicago Sky vs. Connecticut Sun Betting Prediction

Sunday's game went under by a whole 36 points. Even though the two teams had high-scoring affairs during the regular season, in the playoffs, games tend to slow down or feature better defense. The Sky battled back last series with two blowout victories. Look to their fourth-ranked defense to hold the Sun to a low point total on Wednesday.

Prediction: Sun Team Total Under 79.5 Points (-110)

