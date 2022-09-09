Chicago Sky vs. Connecticut Sun Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 8 | 2022 WNBA Playoffs

The Chicago Sky will return home to face the Connecticut Sun for the deciding Game 5 of the WNBA Semifinals. The winner gets to punch their ticket to the WNBA Finals, where the Las Vegas Aces await.

Connecticut was able to successfully defend home court in Game 4, winning 104-80 on Tuesday. Star Alyssa Thomas chipped in a much needed all-around performance, tallying 17 points to go with eight rebounds and four assists in the victory. Her teammates Courtney Williams and Dewanna Bonner led the way with 19 apiece on efficient shooting.

As a team, the Sun converted an impressive 56.9% of their field goals and sank 40% of their threes in Game 4. It'll be a lot harder to replicate this kind of efficiency in Chicago, though, with the Sky's home crowd.

For the defending champion Sky, they'll be home for this do-or-die game, and they won't want to squander an opportunity to get back to the Finals. Veteran Candace Parker has been excellent this postseason, averaging 15.9 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 4.9 assists. Her leadership and experience will be key in getting her team over the hump on Thursday.

Both teams were very solid defensively this season, and besides the last game, we've seen a lot of great defensive effort. In Game 5, we can expect every possession to be crucial, so neither team can afford to slip up or lose focus.

The Sun has been amazing on the road against the spread recently. They've covered eight of their previous nine road contests, and they continuously proved oddsmakers wrong all year. They can be counted on to battle to the final buzzer even if they come up short.

"One way or another, this ends tonight. #skytown" - @chicagosky

If the Sun is to pull the upset, though, Alyssa Thomas' scoring will be key, as well as teammate Jonquel Jones'. Jones has scored in the single digits the last two games.

Chicago Sky vs. Connecticut Sun Match Details

Fixture: Connecticut Sun @ Chicago Sky

Date & Time: Thursday, September 8, 8:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Wintrust Arena, Chicago, Illinois

Chicago Sky vs. Connecticut Sun Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Connecticut Sun +160 +4 (-110) Over 159 (-110) Chicago Sky -190 -4 (-110) Under 159 (-110)

Chicago Sky vs. Connecticut Sun Betting Prediction

This series has been very entertaining so far and we're in for a great finish. Chicago has the home advantage, but Connecticut was able to steal Game 1 in this building. Still, the Sky has led or been tied in the first half every game besides Game 4. Look for a tight contest early on as these teams will slow the game down.

Prediction: Sky First Half ML (-155) & First Half Under 80 Points (-110)

