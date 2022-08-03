Chicago Sky vs. Dallas Wings Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 2 | 2022 WNBA Season

The Chicago Sky will be home to play the Dallas Wings on Tuesday night. The Sky are coming off of a 95-92 overtime win over the Connecticut Sun. This win improved their overall record to 23-7, the best record in the league. Meanwhile, the Wings handled the Atlanta Dream 81-68 to move to 13-16. Chicago will go for a series-sweep season on Tuesday after previously defeating the Wings twice.

Chicago has gone 12-2 at home this year, and Dallas hasn't been a bad road team by any stretch. The Wings are better when on the road, sitting at 8-7.

Kahleah Copper of The Sky led the way in the last game, scoring 27 points on 12-for-19 shooting for the win. She leads the team in scoring at 15.3, but her record shows several 20-point games in July. As a team, The Sky average 86 points per game, the second-highest tally in the league. Boasting the highest FG% and fourth-best defense, Chicago will be able to dominate teams on both sides of the floor.

The visiting Wings have covered all five of their last road games and have a very good ATS record this year. Their best player this year has been Arike Ogunbowale, who is in her fourth year out of Notre Dame. She poured in 21 points and dished out a season-high eight assists on Saturday. If the Wings are to pull off an upset on Tuesday, they'll need her to have similar production.

Dallas' offense ranks tenth in FG%, but they can't afford to have a poor shooting night as they fight for seeding. They're currently sixth in the league, but only 1 1/2 games separate them and the ninth-seeded Atlanta Dream.

Chicago Sky vs. Dallas Wings Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Wings @ Chicago Sky

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 2, 9:00 P.M. EDT

Venue: Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL

Chicago Sky vs. Dallas Wings Betting Odds

Team Spread Total ML Dallas Wings +8.5 (-110) o169.5 (-110) +300 Chicago Sky -8.5 (-110) u169.5 (-110) -390

Chicago Sky vs. Dallas Wings Betting Prediction

The Sky have won their first two meetings by an average of seven points. The Wings should fight hard, but Chicago is the more talented team statistically. Back the home team to have a decent-sized lead at the half.

Prediction: Sky First Half -4.5 (-105)

