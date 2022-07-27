Chicago Sky vs. Las Vegas Aces Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 26 | 2022 WNBA Commissioner's Cup Championship

The Chicago Sky will take on the Las Vegas Aces at home in the Commissioner's Cup Championship. The WNBA Commissioner's Cup is an in-season competition that runs concurrently with the regular season.

The Sky are 21-7 on the year, and they finished 9-1 in the Commissioner's Cup. The Aces also finished 9-1 in the Cup, and their regular season record is currently 20-8. These two teams will battle for the second-ever Commissioner's Cup on Tuesday night.

"Let's bring the cup home." - Chicago Sky

The visiting Aces are just 3-5 against the spread in their last eight. They are led by Kelsey Plum, who averages 20.1 points and 5.3 assists on the year. Plum took home All-Star MVP honors recently, and she has established herself as one of the league's best players. Teammate A'Ja Wilson has also had a great year at 19.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per contest.

Las Vegas has split the season series, with the road team taking the victory in each of the two matchups. They have the #1 scoring offense in the WNBA by a decent margin. This can be attributed to their excellent three-point shooting, which is also the best in the league percentage-wise.

The Sky are the reigning WNBA champions, and they have the experience advantage with Candace Parker leading their squad. In her 15th year in the league, she is averaging 13.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 4.5 assists. She also has five teammates that average double-digit points, giving Chicago a great scoring balance.

As a team, they rank fourth in defense and second only to the Aces in points per game. Chicago did lose to the Liberty last time out, snapping a six-game winning streak, but that shouldn't be an issue. They're also 11-2 at home. Look for the home crowd to give the Sky a boost on Tuesday as they seek their first cup win in their history.

Chicago Sky vs. Las Vegas Aces Match Details

Fixture: Las Vegas Aces @ Chicago Sky

Date & Time: Tuesday, July 26, 8:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Wintrust Arena, Chicago, Illinois

Chicago Sky vs. Las Vegas Aces Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Las Vegas Aces +130 +3 (-110) Over 172 (-110) Chicago Sky -150 -3 (-110) Under 172 (-110)

Chicago Sky vs. Las Vegas Aces Betting Prediction

The Sky they still have three of the same five starters they had when they won the 2021 WNBA Finals. As good as the Aces are, the Sky have home court advantage and veteran leadership in Candace Parker, which should lead them to the win.

Prediction: Sky -3 (-110) & Sky Team Total Over 87.5 Points (-110)

