Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Indiana Hoosiers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 24 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Cincinnati Bearcats will host the Indiana Hoosiers for a 2022 NCAA contest on Saturday (September 24).

Cincinnati is up to 2-1 after beating Miami, Ohio, 38-17 last week. The Hoosiers, meanwhile, are still undefeated at 3-0 after their comeback 33-30 victory over Western Kentucky at home last Saturday (September 17).

Last season, the Bearcats were able to win this head-head matchup 38-24 in Bloomington, but this year the Hoosiers have looked like the better team so far.

Cincinnati beat Miami, Ohio, last weekend, but failed to cover by just three points. Regardless, their offense has looked really good so far, and they currently rank 16th in total passing yards.

Quarterback Ben Bryant has thrown for 863 passing yards to go with seven touchdowns against two interceptions. Bryant's main receiving threats, Tyler Scott and Tre Tucker, have combined for 421 receiving yards so far, so expect them to keep the Hoosiers' secondary busy today.

Indiana, meanwhile, has done a decent job putting pressure on opposing QBs, totaling eight team sacks thus far. The team will travel to Cincinnati for its first road game of the season.

The Hoosiers won two close contests that could've easily gone the other way last year. They have had QB issues over the past few years, but transfer QB Connor Bazelak has racked up 891 yards through the air and five TDs this season. His offensive line has excelled so far, allowing just four sacks after three games.

Cincinnati's defense has held their opponents to just 150 passing yards per game, so it'll be interesting to see if they can contain Bazelak on Saturday.

Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Indiana Hoosiers Match Details

Fixture: Indiana Hoosiers @ Cincinnati Bearcats.

Date & Time: Saturday September 24, 3:30 p.m. EDT.

Venue: Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, OH.

Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Indiana Hoosiers Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Indiana Hoosiers +16.5 (-110) Over 57 (-110) +500 Cincinnati Bearcats -16.5 (-110) Under 57 (-110) -700

Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Indiana Hoosiers Betting Prediction

Last season we saw 62 points combined when these two teams squared off. The Indiana Hoosiers' offense has certainly improved heading into this contest. Even though the Cincinnati Bearcats are huge favorites, expect the road team to fight in this one.

Both teams have averaged over 420 yards per game this season. Even though the Bearcats have a tough defense, expect Bazelak and the Hoosiers' offense to contribute enough to the over.

Considering all of Indiana's last five non-conference games have gone over, look for a lot of points to be put up this afternoon.

Prediction: Over 57 (-110)

