Clemson Tigers vs Boston College Eagles Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - October 8 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

On Saturday, the Boston College Eagles will be at home to face the fifth-ranked Clemson Tigers in NCAA action.

The two ACC teams will be playing their fourth conference game of the season, with hosts Clemson looking to stay undefeated. The Tigers are 5-0 and 3-0 in ACC play after knocking off NC State 30-20 last week.

BC won last week as well, 34-33 over Louisville, to improve to 2-3. Clemson has beaten up on BC, but it remains to be seen if the underdogs put up a fight after an upset win last week.

Clemson Tigers vs Boston College Eagles Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Clemson Tigers -21 (-110) Over 48.5 (-110) -1400 Boston College Eagles +21 (-110) Under 48.5 (-110) +850

Clemson Tigers vs Boston College Eagles Match Details

Fixture: Clemson Tigers @ Boston College Eagles

Date & Time: Saturday, October 8; 7:30 pm EDT

Venue: Alumni Stadium

Clemson Tigers vs Boston College Eagles Key Stats

Clemson has one of the best defenses in the ACC, and this year they're holding opponents to just 2.5 yards per rushing attempt.

Meanwhile, the Eagles have been unsuccessful running the ball, as they average under 80 rushing yards per contest on 2.4 yards per carry. BC's senior QB Phil Jurkovec totaled 304 yards against Louisville and three TDs. Zay Flowers caught two of them, and the Eagles' standout receiver is now up to 481 yards on the year, which is the most in the ACC. The Tigers' secondary could have their hands full with Flowers, so keep an eye on this matchup tonight.

Clemson's quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has tallied 1,242 yards through the air and 11 passing TDs so far this season. After struggling last season, Uiagalelei has shown a lot of improvement, especially when it comes to taking care of the ball.

After throwing ten picks in 2021, he's only thrown one all year through five games. Uiagalelei is also a solid runner, as he's already up to 242 rushing yards. Clemson's running back Will Shipley, who averages 6.3 yards per carry, should be featured heavily tonight, too, as the Tigers have favored the ground game this season.

BC's defense is pretty mediocre, and they've given up 77 points in the last two weeks, so they will have to tighten things up to stay in tonight's game.

Clemson Tigers vs Boston College Eagles Betting Prediction

Clemson is much more talented, but BC showed resilience last week by beating Lousiville in a game where they were 13.5-point underdogs.

BC has covered the last two meetings, despite losing, and they should be able to ride that momentum into tonight's affair. Expect the Eagles to hang around through the first half, as they might run out of steam late on.

Prediction: Boston College First Half +11.5 (-110)

