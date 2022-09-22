Clemson Tigers vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons: Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions September 24, 2022 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons host the Clemson Tigers. This is the beginning of conference play for both teams, and the first time both teams are playing ranked opponents.
While the Tigers are holding firm with their ranking of fifth in the nation, the Deacons dropped to twenty-first after only defeating the Liberty Flames by just one.
"Wake-Clemson set to be the only undefeated Top 25 matchup in the country next weekend." - @WFUSportsStats
Wake Forest has been establishing themselves as a real football program for the past few years. At the moment, it's reminiscent of their 2006-08 run, where they did take the ACC title -- their second in school history.
Clemson Tigers vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons Game Details
Fixture: Clemson Tigers @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Date & Time: Saturday September 24, 12:00 p.m. EDT
Venue: Truist Field, Winston-Salem, North Carolina
"We can't wait for them to be back on Truist Field next weekend." - @wakedanceteam
Clemson Tigers vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons Betting Odds
Clemson Tigers vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons Best Pick
The Tigers' lowest scoring game this year was against Furman. The Paladins held the Tigers to 35 points and one score in the second half. However, in their other two games, they managed most of their scoring in the second half. That's the trend bettors should look for. It's a smart bet to take the first half under.
First Half Under 29 Points (-110)
Bettors should not be totally dismissive of Wake Forest. Considering LA Tech was able to put up 20 on the Tigers, the Deamon Deacons should be able to do at least that. Clemson needs 47 to cover the over/under. Easy day's work.
Over 56.5 (-108)
Clemson Tigers vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons Prediction
Clemson has blown out their cakewalk games as they should, and seeing how Wake Forest has struggled with lesser opponents; bettors have no reason to think the Tigers won't blow out Wake Forest on their home field.
Clemson -7.5 (-110)
It'll be a bloodbath, and alternative spreads are certainly in play for this one. Wake Forest just isn't in the same league as Clemson. Of course, they're in the same conference, but the Tigers are playing for the playoffs; that's something WF can only dream of seeing.
Clemson -13.5 (+172)