Clemson University vs Louisiana Tech University Odds, Lines, Picks, and Prediction - Septemeber 17 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

Clemson University will take on Louisiana Tech University at home in South Carolina on Saturday night in NCAA football action.

The Clemson Tigers have one more practice after competing last weekend against Furman. They will host Louisiana Tech in Week 3 before they take on Wake Forest, who dethroned them in their division. That prevented the Tigers from regaining their berth in the ACC Championship Game. Wake Forest is the defending champion of the ACC's Atlantic Division.

To beat Wake and climb back to the top of the Atlantic, Clemson must perform well against Louisiana Tech. Before the Wake game and the remainder of the ACC schedule, the Tigers need this Louisiana Tech game to further the team's developmental arc, as they have a lot to prove this season.

The Bulldogs were in complete control, as they easily beat the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks 52-17 at home, reaching 38-7 at the break to end the game as a contest.

Clemson is now 2-0, while Louisiana Tech is 1-1 on the season. It will be fascinating to see which team takes the initiative here, as both teams are coming off strong previous outings.

Clemson University vs Louisiana Tech University Match Details

Fixture: LTU @ CU

Date & Time: Saturday, September 17 at 8:00 pm ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, S.C.

Clemson University vs Louisiana Tech University Betting Odds

Teams Spread Over/Under Louisiana Tech Bulldogs +33.5 (-105) Over 53.5 (-105) Clemson Tigers -33.5 (-115) Under 53.5 (-115)

Clemson University vs Louisiana Tech University Best Picks and Prediction

After playing Furman in a game that was essentially a glorified scrimmage, Clemson ought to do better in this contest.

Don't forget that Clemson's game against Georgia Tech was on a Monday. With only four days of rest, they played Furman game. Expectedly, Clemson didn't dominate the scoreboard. Now, with a full week of rest behind them, Clemson ought to perform better now.

Pick: Will Shipley Over 77.5 Rush Yds (-115)

Prediction: Clemson -33.5 (-115)

