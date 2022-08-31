Cleveland Guardians vs Baltimore Orioles: Odds, Line, Picks and Prediction- August 27| 2022 MLB Season

Progressive Field, the home of the Cleveland Guardians, plays host to the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, August 30th. The home team is currently at the top of the American League Central, with a 67-59 record. The visitors are currently in the 4th spot in the American League East, with a record of 67-60.

The Cleveland outfit has been great at home this season. They hold a 32-25 record at Progressive Field this campaign. Their opponents, on the other hand, have not been performing well on the road. They have only gone 30-36 while away.

The Baltimore Orioles have won six of their last 10 games. They come into this series in good form, having won three of their last four games; the one defeat coming against the Astros in their last outing.

Cleveland, however, have won five of their last 10 games. Despite having a steady set of results, they have lost three of their last four games. The home team are coming into this fixture in concerning form.

Over the last six times these teams have gone head-to-head, the Guardians have won a whopping five out of those six meetings.

Two of the best performers for the Orioles this season have been Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander. The former has the highest batting average on the team (.267). The latter leads the side in most home runs (23), RBIs (73), and runs created (69.58).

Jordan Lyles has been a star in the bullpen, having the best ERA on the team(4.45), also topping the charts in strikeouts (121), pitches/inning (17.1), strikeouts/ 9 innings (7.5), and strikeouts/walks (2.69).

Houston, we've had no problems- Orioles

Andres Gimenez and Jose Ramirez have been the heavy hitters for Cleveland this season. Gimenez has the highest batting average on the team (.302) and Ramirez has the most home runs (26), the highest RBI (106) and the most runs created (92.88). Shane Bieber tops the charts in all of the pitching metrics for Cleveland. He has the most strikeouts (153), the most pitches/inning (14.5), most strikeouts/9 innings (9.1), and most strikeouts/walks (4.78). He also has a superior ERA of 3.02, compared to his counterpart on the opposite side.

No fun. -Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland Guardians vs Baltimore Orioles Match Details.

Fixture: Baltimore Orioles @ Cleveland Guardians

Date and Time: Tuesday, August 30, 6:10 PM EDT

Venue: Progressive Field, Cleveland, Ohio

The top picks for the game are Cal Quantrill of the home team and Spenser Watkins of the away team. The former has an ERA of 3.59 and the latter has an ERA of 3.96.

Betting Odds:

TEAMS SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL Cleveland Guardians -1.5 -150 Under 8 Baltimore Orioles +1.5 +130 Over 8

Guardians vs Orioles Final Prediction:

The home team looks like the stronger bet in this match-up. Historically, the Cleveland side has gotten the better of their opponents more often than not. The visitors are facing a team in better stead and are likely to lose out once again.

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif