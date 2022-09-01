Cleveland Guardians vs Baltimore Orioles: Odds, Line, Picks and Prediction- September 1| 2022 MLB Season

The Cleveland Guardians take on the Baltimore Orioles at Progressive Field in Cleveland in the series decider. The sides have gone one apiece in this three-game series, wherein the home side won the first game 5-1 and the away side took the second 4-0. The series lies on the knife’s edge and could go either way.

The Guardians lost their series against the Mariners prior to this, making their record 68-60. Their record is still the best in the American League Central as they sit number one in the division.

The Orioles themselves have been in great form recently. They have gone 6-4 in their last 10 fixtures, making their record 68-61. Both of these teams have almost identical overall records this season.

Both the Guardians and the Orioles have been very strong at home this season. The advantage of that metric lies with the Cleveland side this evening.

The Guardians this season have the sixth-most stolen bases in the MLB (83). They have the eighth best overall ERA in the MLB as well (3.65). Jose Ramirez and Andres Gimenez have been standout players for them this season.

"It's September. We're still standing." - CleGuardians

Anthony Gose is a key absence for the home side due to injury this evening.

"A big night in the big leagues" - Orioles

The Orioles have the eighth-most stolen bases in the MLB this season (79). Cedric Mullins has been a stalwart for the Baltimore outfit with a batting average of .264.

Cleveland Guardians vs Baltimore Orioles Match Details

Fixture: Baltimore Orioles @ Cleveland Guardians

Date and Time: Thursday, September 1, 6:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Progressive Field, Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Guardians vs Baltimore Orioles best picks

The top picks for the game are Shane Bieber of the Guardians and Kyle Bradish of the Orioles. The former has an ERA of 3.02 and the latter has an ERA of 5.63.

Cleveland Guardians vs Baltimore Orioles Betting Odds:

TEAMS SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL Cleveland Guardians -1.5 -180 Under 7.5 Baltimore Orioles +1.5 +155 Over 7.5

Guardians vs Orioles Final Prediction:

This game kicks off with much on the line. The Orioles currently sit in fourth place in their division, just behind the Tampa Bay Rays and the Toronto Blue Jays. A series win could propel them toward a playoff push, but it seems unlikely. The Guardians, who have the home crowd to cheer them on, look to take this one.

Guardians: -1.5

