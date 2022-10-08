Cleveland Guardians vs Tampa Bay Rays Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - October 8 | 2022 MLB Playoffs

The Cleveland Guardians will host the Tampa Bay Rays for Game 2 of their Wild Card Series on Saturday afternoon. The Guardians won a crucial Game 1 (2-1) at home in this short, best-of-three series.

Cleveland had all of their much-needed star power on display early. They needed a big showing from Shane Bieber on the mound, and he delivered with 7.1 innings of almost shut-out baseball, and was supported by a two-run Jose Ramirez homer.

The Cleveland Guardians will look to close out Tampa on Saturday in Game 2 and earn a trip to the ALDS, while the Rays can only hope to force a Game 3.

The Guardians are throwing Triston McKenzie first tonight, who has an impressive 5-3 record and 2.77 ERA at home this season. He's faced the Rays once this season and only gave up three hits in one run in six innings. If McKenzie keeps pace with all of these numbers, it could be curtains for Tampa Bay. He'll be sure to give everything in the tank tonight to hand over a clean game to the bullpen. This Tampa Bay team is too nasty to hang around for Game 3, if they can end it tonight.

The Rays are looking to Tyler Glasnow for the start, who has had a depressing season but is a machine when he's healthy. Glasnow finally made his return from Tommy John surgery in September and has only started two games this season for a total of 6.2 innings. One of those outings happened to be against the Guardians, and Glasnow gave up two of his four total allowed and his only HR allowed.

He's obviously been on a very tight pitch count coming back from surgery, but it will be interesting to see how long GM Kevin Cash lets him go if Glasnow is on his game tonight. It certainly doesn't look great on paper coming into a must-win Game 2, but it says a lot about the Ray's faith in their guy Glasnow by sending him out anyways. He's been a dominating starter in the last few years, and he's earned the confidence if he's able to go.

Cleveland Guardians vs Tampa Bay Rays Match Details

Fixture: Tampa Bay Rays @ Cleveland Guardians

Date and Time: Saturday, October 8, 12:07 PM EDT

Venue: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Guardians vs Tampa Bay Rays Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Moneyline Cleveland Guardians +1.5 (-220) Over 6 (-106) -116 Tampa Bay Rays -1.5 (+180) Under 6 (-114) -102

Cleveland Guardians vs Tampa Bay Rays Betting Prediction

Game 2 will follow closely with Game 1, being a low scoring and tight final score. The Rays will get everything they can out of Glasnow without letting him go too long and throw everything the bullpen has. The Cleveland Guardians will get a strong showing from McKenzie before looking to do the same out of the bullpen. Look for this to be a one-run game for Cleveland to win the series today, and a low final tally on the board.

Prediction: Cleveland ML (-116) and Under 6 (-114)

