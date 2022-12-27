Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- December 27 | 2022 NCAA Football Bowl Season

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers battle East Carolina Pirates in the battle of the Carolinas, better known as "The Birmingham Bowl."

There are a ton of weird vibes heading into this match-up.Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall entered his name into the transfer portal, but has decided to play this game for the Chanticleers. McCall's future in College Football hangs in the balance. He could opt to return to Coastal Carolina or head for perceived greener pastures elsewhere.

Did we forget to mention that Coastal Carolina are playing this game with a new Head Coach? Former headman Jamey Chadwell has taken a job at Liberty, leaving the Chanticleers in the lurch. East Carolina have not won a Bowl game in nine years.

This game is critical for both teams for different reasons. Will the Chanticleers usher their new era in with a bowl game victory, or will East Carolina end their season on a high note?

The betting odds and predictions are below:

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Coastal Carolina +7 (-105) O 66 (-110) +240 East Carolina -7 (-115) U 66 (-110) -285

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. East Carolina Pirates Details

Date and Time: Tuesday, December 27, 6:45 PM ET

Venue: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. East Carolina Pirates Best Pick

This game has to be all about Grayson McCall. Rarely have we seen a player make such an impact on a Conference as McCall has. The 22-year-old has been the poster boy for the Sun Belt Conference three years in a row, winning Player of the Year every time. McCall will leave Coastal Carolina as the most celebrated player in Sun Belt history, should this be his last game for them. Either way, this game feels like a storyline that writes itself. Take the Over.

Grayson McCall, QB, Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 264.5 Passing Yards: Over

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. East Carolina Pirates Final Prediction

East Carolina quarterback Holton Ahlers deserves his due as well. Ahlers is one of the most productive quarterbacks in the history of the team. We expect Ahlers and the Pirates' passing game to lead East Carolina to victory, but if this game goes down to the wire, Coastal Carolina have what it takes to close it out in the tense final moment.

