College Football Best Bets Today: Odds, Picks, and Predictions for September 3 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

There are tons of college football games this Saturday, September 3. Let's go through the best bets to make to enjoy the first full week of the new season!

College Football Best Bet #1: Arkansas -6.5 (-110) vs. Cincinnati

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Cincinnati Bearcats Match Details

Fixture: Cincinnati Bearcats (23) @ Arkansas Razorbacks (19)

Date & Time: Saturday September 3, 3:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, Arkansas

Arkansas, who is ranked 19th in the nation, will take on 22nd-ranked Cincinnati at home on Saturday. The Razorbacks ranked seventh in rushing yards last season. Running backs Dominique Johnson and Raheim Sanders both had excellent 2021 seasons. Arkansas won't have to worry as much as other teams when it comes to turnovers since QB K.J. Jefferson had an impeccable 21-to-3 touchdown to interception ratio.

"THE. HOGS. ARE. BACK." - RazorbackFB

Cincinnati did a great job forcing turnovers a season ago. In fact, they led all of college football in this category, but more than half of their defensive starters from 2021 are gone. Offensively, QB Desmond Ridder was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons, so the Bearcats will have to find a way to replace his production.

Back the home team here, who have a massive size advantage, to grind out a victory by at least one touchdown to kick off their campaign.

College Football Best Bet #2: Baylor vs. Albany Over 44.5 Points (-110)

Baylor Bears vs. Albany Great Danes Match Details

Fixture: Albany Great Danes @ Baylor Bears (10)

Date & Time: Saturday September 3, 7:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: McLane Stadium, Waco, Texas, Baylor

Baylor will open up their 2022 season against FCS opponents Albany. The Bears are ranked 10th in the country after they finished up at No. 5 to end last season. Going far back in history, Baylor has seen 25 of their previous 37 non-conference games go over.

Baylor is boasting an offense that was 10th in rushing yards per game a year ago, and they should be able to get whatever they want on offense. Expect the over to hit here as Baylor will likely record a comfortable blowout win.

College Football Best Bet #3: Louisville -4 (-110) vs. Syracuse

Syracuse Orange vs. Louisville Cardinals Match Details

Fixture: Louisville Cardinals @ Syracuse Orange

Date & Time: Saturday September 3, 8:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, New York

Louisville opens up against Syracuse, a team they defeated 41-3 last November. They'll have Malik Cunningham under center, who can make plays with his arm as well as his legs. His 962 rushing yards and 19 rushing TDs were the most among quarterbacks in Power 5 Conferences.

ESPN College Football @ESPNCFB What a dime by Malik Cunningham What a dime by Malik Cunningham 🎯 https://t.co/mJjPavqZWN

"What a dime by Malik Cunningham" - ESPN College Football

Syracuse's defense was decent last year, but it'll be tough to stop the Cardinals even with a home-field advantage. Back the visitors here to win and cover as they've done so in seven of the previous eight meetings.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt