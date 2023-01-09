TCU vs. Georgia Parlay (+450) - College Football National Championship | January 9, 2023

After months of competition and over one hundred teams wrapping up their season, the crown comes down to this. The TCU Horned Frogs and Georgia Bulldogs will battle in California for the National Championship tonight.

Sadly, it also marks the end of college football games to bet on as well. For the final time this season, let's check out a college football parlay, this one courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Georgia Bulldogs vs. TCU Horned Frogs Match Details

Fixture: TCU Horned Frogs vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Date and Time: Monday, January 9, 7:30 pm ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Parlay Leg #1: TCU +7.5 Alternate Spread

Georgia is a phenomenal football team, earning their spot as #1 for most of the season, but, it's time TCU got the respect they deserve. They only lost once all season, and it came by a field goal in overtime against a ranked opponent. They just took down previously undefeated #2 Michigan in the semifinal. Their main line is +12.5, but I don't see a reason why they won't keep this game within one possession.

Parlay Leg #2: Over 63.5 Alternate Total Points

Speaking of the semifinal, the defense in those games seemed optional. Every team put up at least 40 points, with TCU leading the way with 51. The vaunted Georgia defense even gave up 41, granted it came against a great Ohio State offense.

Both of these offenses are incredible. TCU put up 40.3 points per game while Georgia is scoring 39.4 points per game. TCU's defense isn't quite on Georgia's level, but if last week is any indication, both are very vulnerable against an elite offense.

Parlay Leg #3: Over 30.5 Each Team Total Points

Keeping with the theme of the first two legs, I think that both teams will score at least 31 points tonight. Georgia has only been held under 31 points four times this season, while TCU was only held under 31 points thrice. Just like the semifinal games, I think tonight is going to be a shootout that comes down to the wire. Both teams will put up at least 31 again tonight.

Total Parlay Odds: +450

