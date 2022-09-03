Colorado Buffaloes vs. TCU Horned Frogs Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 2 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Colorado Buffaloes will be at home to face the TCU Horned Frogs on Friday night. Both teams missed out on bowl games last year as Colorado was 4-8, while Texas Christian finished at 5-7.

Colorado had another sub-.500 year, which has become the norm in Boulder. Vegas has set their win total at three, so they're anticipated to be pretty bad once again.

TCU, on the other hand, missed out on a bowl game. It didn't help that they had to endure a challenging schedule. Their win total is set at 6.5 this year. They hope to at least earn a bowl game, which would mark an improvement from last season.

The Buffaloes have not officially named a starting quarterback, but it'll be either Brendon Lewis, who tallied 1,540 yards last year, or former Tennessee QB J.T. Shrout. Shrout hasn't taken a snap since 2020 due to injury. We'll see who gets the nod on Friday. Colorado ranked 129th out of 130 last season in total offense, as well as 126th in passing yards. Whoever the quarterback, the Buffaloes will need consistency from this position. WR Daniel Arias and TE Brady Russell return to make up what is hopefully a better receiving core this year.

The visiting Horned Frogs had issues defensively as they allowed 34.9 points per game; one of the worst marks in college football. They'll hope that Safety transfer Mark Perry, who spent the last three seasons in Colorado, can help them out in that category. Offensively, TCU was solid in the run game, ranking 28th in rushing yards per contest. Their quarterback will be either Max Duggan or Chandler Morris on Friday, but either way, they'll look to establish a run early on.

Colorado Buffaloes vs. TCU Horned Frogs Match Details

Fixture: TCU Horned Frogs @ Colorado Buffaloes

Date & Time: Friday September 2, 0:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Folsom Field, Boulder, Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes vs. TCU Horned Frogs Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under TCU Horned Frogs -520 -14 (-110) Over 59 (-110) Colorado Buffaloes +410 +14 (-110) Under 59 (-110)

Colorado Buffaloes vs. TCU Horned Frogs Betting Prediction

TCU didn't fare well last year against the spread, but they're banking on new head coach Sonny Dykes to build a solid foundation. Offensively, there shouldn't be a ton of issues, but it may be hard to see immediate changes to a defense that was run through last season. For Colorado, their talent level doesn't match up with TCU, but they'll want to fight hard in front of their home crowd for the opener. Back the Horned Frogs to put up a lot of points to start the season.

Prediction: TCU Horned Frogs Team Total Over 36.5 Points (-120)

Edited by Gaelin Leif