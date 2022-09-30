Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions September 30, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Colorado Rockies and the Los Angeles Dodgers begin their final series of the regular season. A wild six-game set.
This series doesn't have much meaning, as the Dodgers have locked up the best record in the majors, and the Rockies have been eliminated from playoff contention for quite some time. However, it will still be entertaining, as it always is when these division rivals meet up.
New PointsBet players get 4 x $200 in free bets when they join here
Pitching in this one is Chad Kuhl for the Rockies and Clayton Kershaw for the Dodgers.
Chad Kuhl's performance this season has perfectly embodied the Rockies this year. Kuhl has a record of 6-10 and an ERA of 5.45. He's nothing special. Over his last ten starts, he has made it out of the fifth just once and is averaging over four runs allowed per start.
Kershaw is an ageless wonder. He's been as consistent as they come since entering the league in 2008. This will be the twelfth time he finishes a season with a sub-three ERA. If someone was ever going to challenge Nolan Ryan's records, it's Kershaw.
Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Match Details
Fixture: Colorado Rockies @ Los Angeles Dodgers
Date & Time: Friday, September 30, 10.10 PM EDT
Venue: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California
New BetRivers players get up to a $500 free bet
Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Odds
$1,000 Risk-Free Bet for all new BetMGM players here
Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Best Pick
Kuhl has faced the Dodgers twice this season, and they were two very different outings. In June, he pitched a complete-game shutout with five Ks. In July, he didn't make it out of the third inning, allowing five runs on six hits.
This will be his first start at Dodger Stadium since 2017, and it will be ugly.
First Five Innings Over 3 Runs (-115)
Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Prediction
These games are just getting in the way of the Dodgers' World Series run. LA is ready to play, and with the first-round bye, they don't even need this series to set up their rotation for the postseason.
These are exhibition games, so the batters will be looser than they normally are. There will be some serious stat padding over the next six games.
Los Angeles -2.5 (-115)