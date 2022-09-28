Colorado Rockies vs San Francisco Giants  Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 28 | 2022 MLB Season

The Colorado Rockies will take on the San Francisco Giants in MLB action on Wednesday (September 28).

The Rockies are in last place in the National League West with 65 wins and have a winning percentage of 0.422. They have a poor away record of 24-49 and are 3-7 in their last ten matchups.

The Giants, meanwhile, are in third place in the National League West with 76 wins and have a winning percentage of 0.494. They are 40-36 at home and 7-3 in their last ten matchups.

The Rockies have struggled with consistency and have been overly dependent on C.J. Cron for scoring this season. He has an OPS of 0.805, 29 home runs, and 101 RBIs with an average of 0.265. They've struggled with pitching, and all the main pitchers on the team have an ERA of over 4.5.

The Giants, meanwhile, have Thairo Estrada scoring for them. He leads their batting charts with an OPS of 0.742, 61RBIs, and 14 home runs at an average of 0.267. The team has pitched well with Logan Webb and others contributing.

Colorado Rockies vs San Francisco Giants Match Details

Fixture: Colorado Rockies @ San Francisco Giants

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 28; 9:45 pm EDT

Venue: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

Colorado Rockies vs San Francisco Giants Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER ROCKIES +145 +1.5(-144) o8.5(-102) GIANTS -165 -1.5(+130) u8.5(-120)

Colorado Rockies vs San Francisco Giants Best Pick

J Urena will start for the Rockies. He has done below average and has an ERA of 5.34 this season. He does have a tough job against the Gaints, who have been hitting well in the last few games.

It should be a bullpen game for the Giants. They have pitched this season with an ERA of 3.83. They will look to pitch well and gain momentum. The inconsistency of the Rockies makes the Gaint pitchers favorite in this game.

Colorado Rockies vs San Francisco Giants Prediction

Both teams will go for a win, but the inconsitency of the Rockies away from home favors the Giants. The Rockies have struggled to score in the last few games and are likely to struggle here too.

The Giants are high on morale with good performers and click all the boxes from scoring to pitching for a win.

Prediction: Take Giants at ML (-165)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far