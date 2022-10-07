Colorado State Rams vs. Nevada Wolf Pack Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - October 7 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Nevada Wolf Pack will take on the Colorado State Rams on Friday (October 7). The two Mountain West Conference rivals have struggled in recent weeks and will look to deliver more encouraging performances in this game.

Nevada is now 2-3 after losing 48-20 to Air Force last week. Colorado State is down to 0-4 after falling to Sacramento State 41-10.

Last season, the Wolf Pack dominated the Rams 52-10 while being just three-point favorites. They're favored by three once again for Friday's game, but it's very unlikely that they will win by six touchdowns.

Colorado State Rams vs. Nevada Wolf Pack Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Colorado State Rams +3.5 (-115) Over 44.5 (-110) +140 Nevada Wolf Pack -3.5 (-105) Under 44.5 (-110) -165

Colorado State Rams vs. Nevada Wolf Pack Match Details

Fixture: Colorado State Rams @ Nevada Wolf Pack.

Date & Time: Friday, October 7, 10:30 p.m. EDT.

Venue: Mackay Stadium.

Colorado State Rams vs. Nevada Wolf Pack Key Stats

Colorado State has been awful offensively, and they rank 131st out of 131 FBS schools in total yards and rushing yards. Their 10.8 points per game ranks second-worst in the nation too, and they've recorded more turnovers than touchdowns this season.

Nevada's defense isn't promising, but they've had a much tougher schedule compared to the Rams. They'll be glad to face one of the worst offenses around on Friday, giving them a good opportunity to shake off their two recent blowout losses.

Nevada's senior QB Nate Cox has split snaps with backup QB Sam Illingworth this year, but neither has impressed. Running back Toa Taua has seen a lot of carries and is already up to 85 rushing attempts and 350 yards on the ground this season.

Nevada has a run-heavy offense and look likely to stick to that gameplan against the worst rushing defense in the country on Friday.

Colorado State Rams vs. Nevada Wolf Pack Betting Prediction

As bad as the Wolf Pack have been in the last three weeks, the Rams have been even worse.

Colorado State has lost all four games this year, and they've failed to cover every contest as well. They haven't come that close to covering in most of their games either, so Nevada will look to take advantage.

The Wolf Pack looked solid in the first two weeks when they were able to force nine total turnovers. So, they could force some mistakes from a careless Rams team. Colorado State has committed nine turnovers themselves, so back the Wolf Pack to win and cover at home tonight.

Prediction: Nevada -3.5 (-105)

