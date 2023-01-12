Colorado vs. USC Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- January 12 | 2023 NCAA Basketball Regular Season

The Colorado Buffaloes travel to Los Angeles, California, to face the USC Trojans in a battle of Pac-12 contenders.

The Buffaloes and Trojans are walking similar paths and remain on the fringes of consideration for March Madness. The Buffaloes enter this contest in white-hot form, winning seven of their last eight games. During non-conference play, the Buffaloes routinely score in the 80s, but their offensive efficiency dips when they play in the Pac-12 as they score in the 60-70 point range.

USC was also hot, winners of seven straight, before dropping their last two, to Washington State and a close loss to #10 UCLA. This game between Colorado and USC is a resume builder for the tournament committee to consider. Who will be victorious--the Buffaloes or the Trojans?

Colorado Buffaloes vs. USC Trojans: Betting Odds

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Colorado +3.5 (-110) O 140 (-110) +155 USC -3.5 (-110) U 140 (-110) -180

USC guard Drew Peterson has become one of the players in the Pac-12 who has developed throughout 2022-'23. Peterson averages 14 points per game while leading the Trojans in rebounds and assists. Peterson shoots 45% from the field.

USC forward Joshua Morgan is a defensive savant. Morgan contributes eight points and five rebounds per game, while shooting 57% from the field. On the defensive end of the court, Joshua Morgan leads the team in blocked shots with three per night. USC opponents' game plan for Morgan is a deterrent to the interior.

Guard Boogie Ellis is the top scorer for USC. Ellis leads the team in scoring, with 16 points per game while shooting 44% from the field, 36% from three-point distance, and 77% from the free throw line.

Colorado guard KJ Simpson continues to make a case for post-season honors with sensational play on the court. Simpson leads the team in points and assists.

Forward Tristan da Silva is a contributor in many statistical categories. Da Silva averages 15 points and five rebounds per game while leading the team in steals and shooing 53% from the floor.

Colorado guard J'Vonne Hadley plays a hard-nosed brand of basketball, averaging nine points per game, shooting 55% from the floor, and leading the Buffaloes in rebounding.

Colorado Buffaloes vs. USC Trojans: Match Details

Fixture: Colorado Buffaloes vs. USC Trojans

Date & Time: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 9:00 pm ET

Venue: Galen Center, Los Angeles, California

Colorado Buffaloes vs. USC Trojans: Prediction

The Colorado Buffaloes are white-hot heading into this game, and the USC Trojans are desperate for a win following two straight defeats. This game will be hard-fought, but I'm leaning towards the Trojans at home. Take USC and give the points.

Final Prediction: USC -3.5 (-110), Over 140

Poll : 0 votes