Columbus Blue Jackets vs Carolina Hurricanes Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - October 12 | 2022 NHL Season

The Carolina Hurricanes will kick off their 2022 NHL season against the Columbus Blue Jackets at home on Wednesday night at 7:00 PM ET.

The Blue Jackets didn't make the playoffs the previous season, but they now appear to be competitive in the Metropolitan Division and the Eastern Conference after a solid offseason.

The Hurricanes, on the other hand, had the best record in the division at the end of the previous campaign (54-20-8), but after being eliminated in the second round, they now want to advance further and win the Stanley Cup. The upcoming game should be fantastic as both clubs want to have a successful start to the season.

Sebastian Aho, Andrei Svechnikov, and Seth Jarvis, who combined for 84 goals and 106 assists last season, will once again lead the Hurricanes' offense, scoring 3.38 goals per game on average. Vincent Trocheck and Nino Niederreiter, who both offered depth to the attack but left the team in the offseason, will need to be replaced. The forward corps was excellent last season, but they will need to step up.

After allowing just 2.44 goals per game the previous season, the Hurricanes' defense seeks to carry them once more. With 12.3 defensive point shares and 194 blocked shots, Jaccob Slavin and Brady Skjei carried the defense, but the entire unit contributed.

The Blue Jackets had a forward line that included Patrik Laine, Boone Jenner, and Jakub Voracek, who scored a combined 55 goals and 107 assists last season, and they acquired Johnny Gaudreau in free agency. The Blue Jackets averaged 3.15 goals per game last season.

Together with their talented forwards, Adam Boqvist and Zach Werenski helped lead the Blue Jackets' attack last season, contributing 22 goals and 48 assists to make it one of the finest in the NHL.

Vladislav Gavrikov and Andrew Peeke, who together had 5.4 defensive points shares and 307 blocked shots last season, are back, but the rest of the defense faltered and needs to improve to complete the defense.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Carolina Hurricanes Match Details

Fixture: Blue Jackets at Hurricanes

Date and Time: Wednesday, October 12 at 7:00 PM ET

Venue: PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Carolina Hurricanes Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Columbus Blue Jackets +210 +1.5 (-125) Over 6 (-115) Carolina Hurricanes -250 -1.5 (+105) Under 6 (-105)

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Carolina Hurricanes Best Picks and Prediction

With one of the strongest teams in the Eastern Conference entering the season, the Hurricanes intend to take control of this contest from the outset. The Blue Jackets aim to dominate the Hurricanes on both ends of the rink as they have one of the most improved lineups heading into the season.

With Boone Jenner, Patrik Laine, and offseason acquisition Johnny Gaudreau pushing the puck into the offensive zone and producing rapid shots on goal, the Blue Jackets should be able to score frequently, especially while playing against the Hurricanes' later pairing.

Pick: Johnny Gaudreau over 0.5 assists (-140)

Prediction: Over 6 (-115) and Blue Jackets +1.5 (-125)

Poll : 0 votes