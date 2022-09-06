Connecticut Sun vs. Chicago Sky Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 6 | 2022 WNBA Playoffs

The Connecticut Sun will host the Chicago Sky for Game 4 of the WNBA Semifinals. The Sky took a 2-1 lead on Sunday, winning 76-72 in Connecticut's building.

Candace Parker continued her great postseason, playing a huge part in her team's Game 3 victory. She led her team in scoring and rebounding and had an outstanding defensive performance. Her two steals and three blocks stood out, and now she's up to 1.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game in the playoffs.

"Hard-fought and hard-earned W." - chicagosky

The Sun was frustrated all game on the offensive end, committing 17 turnovers as they failed to defend home court. After a Game 1 upset win, Connecticut hasn't looked as sharp, a credit to Chicago's improved offensive execution. Games 2 & 3 were pretty tight, though, so look for Connecticut to fight hard on Tuesday with their season on the line.

The Sky didn't have a particularly great shooting game, converting only 37.1% of their field goals and 24.0% of their three-pointers. They did, however, take care of the ball, committing only eight turnovers, which was ultimately the difference. In addition to Parker, four teammates chipped in with double-digit scoring, which will be necessary again for Chicago to close out the series.

Connecticut Sun @ConnecticutSun



Sun vs Sky

8 PM ET

Mohegan Sun Arena

ESPN 2



TICKETS: Sun fans-- bring the energy for Game 4.Sun vs Sky8 PM ETMohegan Sun ArenaESPN 2TICKETS: ticketmaster.com/connecticut-su… Sun fans-- bring the energy for Game 4.Sun vs Sky ⏰ 8 PM ET📍Mohegan Sun Arena📺 ESPN 2TICKETS: ticketmaster.com/connecticut-su… https://t.co/YyLTwNEPdK

"Sun fans-- bring the energy for Game 4." - ConnecticutSun

Connecticut's Alyssa Thomas has been excellent all season, but her scoring output has been subpar the last two games. Even though she's filling up the stat sheet elsewhere, she's scored just 13 points since Game 1. Compared to her season average of 13.4, this is slightly disappointing, and she'll be counted on to bounce back on Tuesday.

Connecticut Sun vs. Chicago Sky Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Sky @ Connecticut Sun

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 6, 8:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT

Connecticut Sun vs. Chicago Sky Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Chicago Sky -110 +1 (-110) Over 161 (-110) Connecticut Sun -110 -1 (-110) Under 161 (-110)

Connecticut Sun vs. Chicago Sky Betting Prediction

Just like their last series, the Sky dropped Game 1 but stormed back to take Games 2 & 3. They still have to win one more to advance to the Finals, so it won't be easy with the Sun desperate to keep their hopes alive.

All three games of the series have all gone under. Expect the game to tighten up again as every possession will be key. Back the under here as the Sky look to close out the series on the road.

Prediction: Under 161 (-110)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt