Connecticut Sun vs. Las Vegas Aces Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 15 | 2022 WNBA Finals

The Connecticut Sun will play host to the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday night. Las Vegas is in the driver's seat, up 2-0 in the series after Tuesday's 85-71 win. The Aces jumped out to a decent first-quarter lead that was never relinquished. Again, Las Vegas held Connecticut to poor shooting, which has been the key this series.

The Aces' Chelsea Gray had another excellent performance, adding to her spectacular playoff run. Her 21 points on 9-for-16 shooting, accompanied by A'Ja Wilson's 28 and Kelsey Plum's 20, was enough to secure the victory. Gray also dished out eight assists and Plum had seven.

Las Vegas struggled again from deep, but from inside the arc they were very efficient. All-Star Jackie Young had another quiet scoring game, but her other All-Star teammates were able to pick up the slack.

Connecticut now has their backs against the wall, but they have been resilient all year. At home, during these playoffs, they've gone 3-1, with a couple of blowout wins.

Veteran forward Dewanna Bonner struggled once again in Game 2, and she's had a series to forget so far. She chipped in with just two points in 32 minutes on 1-for-9 shooting. In Game 1, she also shot 1-for-9 and considering she averaged 13.5 points per game during the regular season, and this has to be very frustrating for the Sun. If Connecticut is to stay alive tonight, they'll need Bonner and their other stars to have strong games.

Connecticut Sun vs. Las Vegas Aces Match Details

Fixture: Las Vegas Aces @ Connecticut Sun

Date & Time: Thursday September 15, 9:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT

Connecticut Sun vs. Las Vegas Aces Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Las Vegas Aces -105 +1 (-110) Over 160 (-110) Connecticut Sun -115 -1 (-110) Under 160 (-110)

Connecticut Sun vs. Las Vegas Aces Best Picks

A'Ja Wilson, after a slow start to the postseason, has been unstoppable since Game 2 of the Semifinals. In her last five games, she's averaged 28 points per contest. Look for the two-time MVP to make her mark tonight as Las Vegas goes for the sweep.

Pick: A'Ja Wilson Over 22.5 Points (-125)

Connecticut Sun vs. Las Vegas Aces Betting Prediction

The Sun have covered the spread in five of the last eight meetings, but the Aces are the most talented team in the WNBA. The Aces also have covered eight of their past 10 road games, and they're playing great basketball at the moment. This game could go either way, so the best bet to target is the under, as all three games of this series have gone under.

Prediction: Under 160 (-110)

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt