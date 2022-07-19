Connecticut Sun vs. New York Liberty Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 19 | 2022 WNBA Season

The Connecticut Sun will host the New York Liberty on Tuesday. Connecticut lost their previous contest against the Las Vegas Aces, 91-83, on Sunday to fall to 16-9 on the year. New York also lost their last game against Las Vegas, 104-78, bringing their record to 9-15 this season. The Liberty will try to snap their three-game skid on Tuesday on the road.

"With a team-high 19 points, @DEEBONNER24 is your Player of the Game! #CTSun" - Connecticut Sun

The Sun are currently the four seed with just 11 games remaining on their schedule. They're one of the better scoring teams in the league, ranking third in both points per game and field goal percentage.

They're led by Jonquel Jones, who averages 15.1 points per game and 9.0 rebounds. She also played well last time out against the Liberty in an 81-77 loss, tallying a double-double.

The Sun have a more talented team overall than the Liberty, but they are trailing the season series two games to one.

For the Liberty, they find themselves out of the playoff spot at the moment, but they're just one game behind the eighth-seeded Los Angeles Sparks.

Sabrina Ionescu has been their best player, leading the team in scoring, rebounding, and assisting through the team's 24 games. She's coming off one of her worst performances against Las Vegas, but she'll look to get back on track during Tuesday's contest. Looking at the team as a whole, they shot just 34.9% in their last game, well below their season mark of 43.9%.

"A season-high 14 points for @moneyenwere_!" - New York Liberty

Connecticut Sun vs. New York Liberty Match Details

Fixture: New York Liberty @ Connecticut Sun

Date & Time: Tuesday, July 19, 11:30 AM EDT

Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT

Connecticut Sun vs. New York Liberty Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under New York Liberty +310 +8.5 (-110) Over 164.5 (-110) Connecticut Sun -380 -8.5 (-110) Under 164.5 (-110)

Looking at recent trends, the Sun have seen the total go under in five of their last six games on one day of rest. It seems that some carry-over fatigue has caused the under to hit for Connecticut, and this could be the case again on Tuesday.

Connecticut Sun vs. New York Liberty Best Picks

Even though the Sun are the much better team on paper, the Liberty have managed to take two of three this year, including most recently on the road. They've also covered six of their previous seven away games, while Connecticut is 1-5 against the spread in their last six. Look for the visiting Liberty, led by Ionescu, to cover and for the game total to go under on Tuesday.

Prediction: New York Liberty +8.5 (-110) & Under 164.5 (-110)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far