Connecticut Sun vs. Phoenix Mercury Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 2 | 2022 WNBA Season

The Connecticut Sun will be at home to face the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday night. The Sun lost to the Chicago Sky on Sunday to move to 20-10 on the year, snapping their four-game winning streak. The Mercury are down at 13-17 after a three-point defeat to the New York Liberty on Sunday.

Phoenix is just 4-12 on the road now, and they've failed to cover four straight road contests. Connecticut has been excellent at home at 10-5, and they have a four-game winning streak versus Phoenix dating back to last season.

The Sun have already clinched a playoff berth, and they're currently the third-seed with a 1 1/2 game lead over the fourth spot. They may not have as much urgency as the Mercury will for this contest, but they should still want to play good basketball as we near the playoffs.

Connecticut boasts four players who average over 13 points per game, and they rank third in the league in points per game as a result. They're also extremely efficient, ranking second in both field goal percentage and three-point percentage.

In the lone matchup between these teams back in June, Connecticut escaped with a four-point win in Phoenix. Jonquel Jones led the way in that game with 24 points, so look for her to try and put in another high-scoring effort on Tuesday. Teammate Alyssa Thomas has been great recently, and she's coming off of a 22-point, eight-rebound, seven-assist performance.

The Mercury are the seventh seed at the moment, but they still haven't locked up a playoff spot. They're led by Skylar Diggins-Smith, who averages 20.0 points and 5.8 assists. In the game against the Sun a couple of months ago, she dropped 22 points while teammate and future Hall of Famer Diana Taurasi poured in 32.

Those scoring efforts weren't enough, though. On Tuesday, they'll need to shore up their defense to even the season series.

Connecticut Sun vs. Phoenix Mercury Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Mercury @ Connecticut Sun

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 2, 7:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT

Connecticut Sun vs. Phoenix Mercury Betting Odds

Team Spread Total ML Phoenix Mercury +10.0 (-105) o167.5 (-110) +440 Connecticut Sun +10.0 (-115) u167.5 (-110) -630

Connecticut Sun vs. Phoenix Mercury Betting Prediction

Last matchup, these teams combined for 180 points. While they might not reach that total, Phoenix has struggled defensively all year long. Both teams have gifted scorers and usually don't have trouble filling it up on that end. Also, Phoenix hung tough with the league-leading Chicago Sky last game, forcing overtime. Expect a tight contest with lots of scoring on Tuesday.

Prediction: Mercury +10 (-105) & Over 167.5 (-110)

