Connecticut Sun vs. Seattle Storm Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 28 | 2022 WNBA Season

The Connecticut Sun will host the Seattle Storm on Thursday night. The Sun have won both head-to-head matchups so far this season. They are also 9-4 at home this year, one of the better marks in the league. Seattle is 6-6 away from home, and they're coming off of an 82-72 win over the Atlanta Dream.

Looking at the standings, Connecticut is 19-9 and the third seed. Seattle is 18-10 and the fourth seed, one game behind the Sun.

"The final flight in Connecticut" - Storm

Connecticut is currently on a three-game winning streak, and they've also covered four of their last five games. Their defense has been a big reason for their success this year, holding opponents to just 77.8 points per game, the third-lowest tally in the WNBA. Also, they are allowing the lowest three-point percentage against, and they clean up well on the glass.

Offensively, the Sun are led by Jonquel Jones and Alyssa Thomas. Thomas is the reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week, and she leads the team in assists at 5.8. Last game, she collected a double-double, recording 15 points and 10 rebounds, and she'll be looking to have similar success on Thursday.

"Never a doubt. @athomas_25 is the WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week! #CTSun" - Connecticut Sun

The visitors enter this matchup covering the spread in just three of their last 13. They've also been weaker on the road, but they do have MVP candidate Breanna Stewart to lean on. She averages 21.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, coming off a double-double in her previous game. As a team, Seattle struggles to rebound, which could be an issue against the size of Connecticut.

Connecticut Sun vs. Seattle Storm Match Details

Fixture: Seattle Storm @ Connecticut Sun

Date & Time: Thursday, July 28, 7:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT

Connecticut Sun vs. Seattle Storm Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Seattle Storm +140 +3.5 (-110) Over 158.5 (-110) Connecticut Sun -165 -3.5 (-110) Under 158.5 (-110)

Connecticut Sun vs. Seattle Storm Betting Prediction

This will be Sue Bird's final game of her career in Connecticut, a place where she is revered because of her days at UConn. Bird is undoubtedly one of the best players the WNBA has seen, and this game will likely have added meaning to it. Still, the Sun are too good to knock off on their home floor and should solidify their playoff seeding with a victory Thursday.

Prediction: Sun -3.5 (-110)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far