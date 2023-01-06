Coyotes vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks - January 6 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Arizona Coyotes will take on the Blackhawks in NHL action on Friday.

Arizona have been poor this season and inconsistency has crept into their play. They are second-last in the Western Conference Central Division with 31 points.

Chicago are enduring a poor season so far and come into this one on the back of a losing streak. They are placed last with 20 points in the Western Conference Central standings with their season on a ventilator.

Coyotes vs Blackhawks Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL Coyotes +105 +1.5(-230) o6(-120) Blackhawks -125 -1.5(+185) u6(+100)

Coyotes vs Blackhawks Match Details

Fixture: Coyotes vs Blackhawks

Date & Time: Friday, January 6, 2023; 8:30 pm EDT

Venue: United Center, Chicago, IL

Coyotes vs Blackhawks Key Stats

Arizona have not been able bring out the best in their offense so far this season. They have been forced to depend on Lawson Crouse and Clayton Keller, as no one else on the team has contributed enough. Both, Crouse and Keller have been involved with 14 goals each and 30 assists between them.

The Coyotes' defense hasn't been up to the mark with 3.7 goals conceded per game this season. Goaltenders have been let down by poor defensive organization and the team needs changes in order to bring better results.

Chicago's offense has been their main problem with just 80 goals in 37 games played. Only the likes of Max Domi and Jonathan Toews have done something worthwhile to show 11 goals each. The team needs to work a lot on its overall structure to have results in its favor.

Their defense is a further big negative with over 3.7 goals conceded per game this season. All the goaltenders have been poor and the team looks pretty unsettled. They need to get their plans right in order to get the best out of the players in the coming games.

Coyotes vs Blackhawks Betting Prediction

Arizona have scored over 100 goals and have a better defensive setup which should see them in a comfortable position in this game.

On the other hand, Chicago have been poor overall with nothing positive in their team organization. They have not even played well at home.

We can expect Arizona to do enough to beat Chicago in this coming game.

Prediction: Take, Arizona, ML(+105)

