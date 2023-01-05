Coyotes vs Flyers Prediction, Line, Picks, and Odds - January 5 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Arizona Coyotes will be on the road to take on the Philadelphia Flyers in a non-conference NHL game on Thursday (January 5).

The Coyotes are struggling a bit as they're seventh in the Central Division with a 13-18-5 record. The Flyers are seventh in the Metropolitan Division with a 14-17-7 record.

This will be their second and final game between these teams, with the Coyotes winning in overtime at home 5-4 on December 11.

Arizona Coyotes vs Philadelphia Flyers Odds

TEAM MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL Arizona Coyotes +125 +1.5 (-200) o6 (-115) Philadelphia Flyers -145 -1.5 (+170) u6 (-105)

Arizona Coyotes vs Philadelphia Flyers Match Details

Fixture: Arizona Coyotes vs Philadelphia Flyers

Date & Time: Thursday, January 5, 2023; 7:00 pm EDT

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Arizona Coyotes vs Philadelphia Flyers Key Stats

The Arizona Coyotes have been a struggling offensive team so far this regular season as they have scored 105 goals so far, which is 26th in the NHL. They have three players on the injury report, with two of them expected to be out for a while. They are a little less than average on the power play as they have scored 25 goals on 119 power play attempts (21.01 percent). They have also been shooting extremely well as they have an 11.5 shooting percentage as a team.

Karel Vejmelka is the starting goaltender for the Arizona Coyotes and is expected to be in the net for this game. He struggled in his previous game, as he allowed five goals on 37 shots against the Florida Panthers in a losing effort. Vejmelka is 11-11-4 with a .906 save percentage and 3.23 goals allowed per game thus far. They have given up 133 goals so far, which is 23rd in the NHL right now and are right at league average in terms of penalty kills, so they need to be better at full strength defensively.

The Philadelphia Flyers have struggled scoring the puck so far as they have posted 102 total goals, the fifth-fewest in the NHL. They have five players dealing with injuries, with all of them being placed on the Injured Reserve right now. They are below average, as they have scored on 17 of their 111 power play attempts this season (15.32 percent). The Flyers have been a tad below the league average, shooting 9.2 percent from the ice as a team.

Carter Hart has done decently this season as the starting goaltender for the Philadelphia Flyers as he is 10-11-6 with 2.89 goals allowed per game and a .911 save percentage. He last played on Friday night in the loss against the Hurricanes as he played about 10 minutes and had one goal allowed on seven shot attempts. As a team, they are allowing the 21st-most goals with 125 goals. They have been killing penalties at league average as they have killed 90-of-119 (75.63 percent) of all their penalties thus far.

Arizona Coyotes vs Philadelphia Flyers Betting Prediction

As the numbers suggest, Carter Hart is a better statistical goaltender than Karel Vejmelka this season and that means Philadelphia is going to be the better team in this game. The defensive output recently shows a major difference as the Coyotes are giving up four goals in their previous four games while the Flyers are allowing two goals in their last three games. The favorite has won each of the previous four games against one another, so go with the Flyers to win at home here.

Prediction: Philadelphia Flyers ML (-145)

