Coyotes vs Golden Knights Prediction, Line, Picks, and Odds - December 21 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Arizona Coyotes will be on the road to take on the Vegas Golden Knights in a Western Conference NHL game on Wednesday (December 21).

The Coyotes are struggling, as they're seventh in the Central Division with a 10-15-5 record. The Golden Knights are leading the Pacific Division with a 22-11-1 record.

This is the second of three games against each other as the Golden Knights picked up a 4-1 home win over the Coyotes back on November 17.

Arizona Coyotes vs Vegas Golden Knights Odds

TEAM MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL Arizona Coyotes +250 +1.5 (-104) o6 (-106) Vegas Golden Knights -315 -1.5 (-118) u6 (-114)

Arizona Coyotes vs Vegas Golden Knights Match Details

Fixture: Arizona Coyotes vs Vegas Golden Knights

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 21, 2022; 10:00 pm EDT

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Los Vegas, NV

Arizona Coyotes vs Vegas Golden Knights Key Stats

The Arizona Coyotes have struggled this season, scoring 83 goals, the fifth-fewest in the NHL. They have two players on the injury report, so they are as healthy as you can ask for. They have been decent on the power play, scoring 20 goals on 102 power play attempts (19.61%). They have been shooting above average with an 11.3 shooting percentage as a team.

Karel Vejmelka is the starting goaltender for the Coyotes and is expected to be in the net for this game. He struggled a bit in his previous game as he allowed three goals on 26 shots against the Montreal Canadiens in an overtime losing effort.

Vejmelka is 9-8-4 with a .910 save percentage and 3.11 goals allowed per game. They have given up 111 goals so far, which is 22nd in the NHL right now, and are doing decently well in terms of penalty kills, so they need to be better at full strength.

The Golden Knights, meanwhile, have been an incredible offensive team as they have posted 112 total goals, the sixth-most in the NHL. They're also extremely average in terms of power plays too, going 24 of 96 (25%). Center Chandler Stephenson has fared well, recording 30 points (eight goals, 22 assists).

Logan Thompson has done decently this season as the starting goaltender for the Golden Knights as he's 14-8-0 with 2.64 goals allowed per game and has a .917 save percentage.

He last played on Saturday night in the loss against the Islanders, finishing with three goals allowed on 24 shot attempts in the game. As a team, they're allowing the 14th-fewest goals allowed (94 goals). They have been killing penalties well, killing 63-of-84 (75%) of all their penalties.

Arizona Coyotes vs Vegas Golden Knights Betting Prediction

There is a big of a difference between these teams on the power play percentage as Arizona is scoring 19.6 percent on the power play while Vegas is converting 25 percent of their power plays. The Vegas Golden Knights are undoubtedly the better roster with Logan Thompson inside the net. The Coyotes have lost each of their last eight road games against the Golden Knights, so go with the Vegas Golden Knights to cover the puck line.

Prediction: Vegas Golden Knights -1.5 (-118)

