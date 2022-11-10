Coyotes vs Islanders Prediction, Line, Picks, and Odds - November 10 | 2022 NHL Season

The Arizona Coyotes will take on the New York Islanders in NHL action on Thursday.

The Coyotes have struggled this season and have won only 5 out of 12 games so far. They are placed in the bottom half of the Western Conference Central Division. Although they have been better in the last few games, the Coyotes have to work a lot to sustain their playoff chances.

The Islanders have been decent and have won 9 of the 14 games they have played this season. They are in second place in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan Division and are looking well placed for the playoffs at the moment, regardless, they will look to sustain their league position with a win in this game.

Coyotes vs Islanders Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL Coyotes +235 +1.5(-105) o6(-110) Islanders -275 -1.5(+107) u6(-105)

Coyotes vs Islanders Match Details

Fixture: Coyotes vs Islanders

Date & Time: Thursday, November 10, 2022; 7:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: UBS Arena, Elmont, NY

Coyotes vs Islanders Key Stats

The Coyotes have struggled to score enough and have averaged just over two goals scored per game so far this season. The duo of Clayton Keller and Shayne Gostisbehere have been involved in 23 goal contributions.

The Coyotes' defense has not been the best as they have conceded 46 goals in 12 games. Goaltenders were forced to make 394 saves in 12 games. They need a lot of improvement in their defense going forward this season.

The Islanders have managed to score more than 3 goals per game on average. The combination of Brock Nelson and Mathew Barzal has been brilliant, with both players contributing with 9 and 15 assists respectively.

The Islanders' defense has faced a lot of attacks, but goaltenders have made sure that they don’t concede a lot with a combined save percentage of 0.92. They will play an important role in this game too.

Coyotes vs Islanders Betting Prediction

The Coyotes have done well in their last two games and will look to make it a hat-trick of wins. They are 4-1 in their last 5 games while playing against teams from the Eastern Conference.

The Islanders have won all of their last 6 games against the teams from the Western Conference and are 7-1 in their last 8 games overall. The Islanders are likely to win this game with better scoring and defense.

Prediction :- Take Islanders,-1.5(+107)

Poll : 0 votes