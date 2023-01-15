Coyotes vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks, January 15 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Arizona Coyotes will take on the Winnipeg Jets in the NHL on Sunday.

The Coyotes have been poor for most of this season and are second-last in the Western Conference Central Division with 31 points. Coming from an eight-game losing run, they are desperate to win games to finish the season on a high.

The Jets have played well overall this season and now lead the Western Conference Central with 57 points. Coming with a winning run, they will try to take the momentum forward in future games to continue their form. The importance of the game is very much as the league is approaching the business end.

Arizona vs Winnipeg Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL COYOTES +290 +1.5(+115) o6(-120) JETS -375 -1.5(-140) u6(+100)

Coyotes vs Jets Match Details

Fixture: Arizona vs Winnipeg

Date & Time: Sunday, January 15, 2023; 7 pm EDT

Venue: Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, MB

Arizona vs Winnipeg Key Stats

Arizona has not been able to properly utilize its season and has been in start-stop mode over the period. The duo of Lawson Crouse and Clayton Keller could only be credited for some positive work with 29 goals and 31 assists between them. They will have a huge task up on their shoulders in the coming games due alone contributors on offense.

The defense has done poorly, conceding around 3.71 goals per game this season. The whole defense looks shaky at the moment and needs positive changes to come out of this difficult time. They have to bring in more players to bring out the best results of the season ahead.

Winnipeg, on offense, has scored 145 goals this season. Players like Mark Scheifele have contributed the majority of their goals with him in the lead position with 26 goals. Their offense looks well-composed for the upcoming challenges given the performances it has given in the recent past.

The defense has helped them win games by conceding less than three goals per game this season. The goaltenders have been playing continuously and have played a big role in creating a solid defensive backline. They will love to continue to perform similarly to give their team an edge in future endeavors.

Coyotes vs Jets Betting Prediction

Being the home team, the Jets finds themselves in a good position to exploit the loopholes in the struggling Coyotes. Having played better in every sense, they have a strong team setup which is solely enough to provide them enough strength, which guides them to the win. Further, they have scored well in the recent games and which provides them momentum and comfort going into the tie.

Prediction: Jets, -1.5(-140)

